2 Scooby-Doo Shows Leave HBO Max (But 1 Movie’s Still There)

HBO Max has removed almost of its Scooby-Doo shows and movies as of Monday.

Even though September and October are the perfect times to throw on the fun mystery cartoons, HBO Max has culled its collection, leaving only one Scooby-Doo movie left.

Continue on for a breakdown of what’s left and what HBO Max just removed.

Removed: Scooby-Doo, Where Are You?

Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? is the original Mystery Inc. show, so losing it is a huge blow. While each Scooby-Doo show has its charm, Where Are You? is the epitome of what most people think of as the spooky, silly Scooby-Doo vibe. It’ll be a shame if HBO Max doesn’t make it available again before Halloween.

Removed: The Scooby-Doo Show

This late ’70s take on Scoob and his friends isn’t the most well-remembered, with its standout differentiator is Scooby-Doo’s goofy cousin Scooby-Dum. However, it’s still vintage Scooby-Doo, which is better than no Scooby-Doo!

Still Streaming: Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!

Hopefully this Halloween-specific Mystery Inc. tale will stick around for October. The crew takes on some familiar faces from the past as they try to foil the plot of an evil Halloween costume designer.