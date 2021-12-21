‘1883’: Watch Episode 1 for Free on YouTube

Fans of the Dutton family have finally flashed back to the 19th century for the highly-anticipated Yellowstone prequel 1883. The Taylor Sheridan-created series aired its two-part series premiere on Paramount+ on Sunday, Dec. 19, and thankfully for fans who may have missed it, catching up is easier than ever. The 1883 premiere episode is currently available for viewing on YouTube free of charge, with the full hour-plus-long episode available on the Paramount+ channel. You can view the episode by clicking here.

Set in the same universe as Yellowstone, 1883 takes fans back to the 19th century and tells the origin story of the Dutton family’s settlement on what is now known as the Dutton ranch. The series follows the Dutton family’s 19th-century ancestors James and Margaret Dutton as they travel west from Texas through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America, attempting to escape poverty to start new in Montana. The series stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret, with Isabel May starring as their teenage daughter and Audie Rick as their son. Billy Bob Thornton and Sam Elliott also star in the series as Marshal Jim Courtright and Shea Berennan. The cast also includes LaMonica Garrett, Marc Rissmann, Eric Nelsen, and James Landry Hebert.

Although only two episodes into its debut season, 1883 has already proven to be a success. The comments section on the YouTube video is filled with viewers declaring the prequel “unbelievably good” and “brutal and unflinching.” Others have said the show is an “absolutely must watch for everyone” and that they were “hooked within the first 10 minutes.” Meanwhile, PopCulture.com’s John Connor Coulston wrote in his review that “the first three episodes show a lot of promise. Sheridan could have Paramount+’s first bonafide needle-moving hit.”

You can watch the 1883 premiere on YouTube by clicking here. The first two episodes of 1883 are now available for streaming on Paramount+, which you can subscribe to by clicking here. New episodes of the show air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Paramount+, the streaming platform that will also serve as the home of fellow Sheridan-created series Mayor of Kingstown. Fans can catch up with the flagship series when new episodes of Yellowstone air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network. Sheridan has a second Yellowstone spinoff, titled 6666, that has been ordered, though a premiere date has not yet been set for that show.