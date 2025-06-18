15 Best Movies Pluto TV Just Added for June 2025

Pluto TV, the free, ad-supported streaming service, has more movies than even most paid streamers.

Since their library is so big, it’s difficult to scroll through and know what’s worth watching.

Here are some of the best films added to the service for June.

28 Days Later

This 2002 horror film, praised for its “realistic” take on a zombie apocalypse, was the impetus of the zombie craze that plagued our screens for decades (no pun intended) with titles like The Walking Dead and Zombieland. All this time later, it actually still holds up; the action is crisp, the horror is bone-chilling, and a young Cillian Murphy gives a knockout performance. It’s no surprise that the series is being rebooted; the newest film in the franchise comes out this Friday in theaters.

Drive (2011)

Art-house director Nicolas Winding Refn wowed audiences and critics alike with this violent, moody noir drama in 2011. Ryan Gosling stars as an unnamed man, a mechanic and stunt double who secretly moonlights as a getaway driver for all sorts of jobs set up by his auto shop boss Shannon (Bryan Cranston). He gets close with his neighbor Irene (Carey Mulligan) and her son, but gets wrapped up in a sticky situation when her husband (Oscar Isaac) gets out of prison and owes money to an Albanian gangster (James Biberi).

Every Star Trek movie

Prepare to set phasers to fun. While not all 13 Star Trek movies are great, each one—released from 1979 to 2016—at least delivers an entertaining expedition with the crew of the USS Enterprise. Highlights include The Wrath of Khan, often cited as one of the best sci-fi films ever created, and The Voyage Home, which is certainly not award-winning but notable all the same because it features the Enterprise crew time-traveling to the 20th century to save humpback whales from going extinct.