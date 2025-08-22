143 Movies and Shows Coming to Hulu in September 2025

With another month on the horizon, another giant group of movies and TV shows are soon to hit streaming services.
Hulu recently unveiled its lineup for September, which reveals everything that will be released on the streamer for the ninth month of the year. 24 of the 30 days of the month will have new additions, meaning subscribers will have something to look forward to almost every day of the month.
Videos by PopCulture.com
The marquee addition for the month is Chad Powers, the new Hulu original sports comedy series starring Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick) and Steve Zahn (The White Lotus). Other fun additions include the newest seasons of Only Murders in the Building and Futurama alongside several great movies, like Call Me By Your Name, Trap, and O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Read below for the full list.
September 1st
America’s Next Top Model: Complete Season 16
Amsterdam
The Bob’s Burgers Movie
Breaking Up
Call Me By Your Name
Clueless
Devil’s Due
Donnie Darko (Theatrical Cut)
Evil Dead Rise
Finding Forrester
The 40 Year-Old Virgin
Gandhi
How To Train Your Dragon
How To Train Your Dragon 2
I Am Number Four
Invincible (2006)
Jennifer’s Body
John Tucker Must Die
Juno
Just Married (2003)
Kingsman: The Secret Service
Mean Girls (2004)
The Meg
The Meg 2: The Trench
Mrs. Doubtfire
Need For Speed (2014)
Never Let Me Go (2010)
Night At The Museum
Night At The Museum: Battle Of The Smithsonian
Night At The Museum: Secret Of The Tomb
The Nun II
Nosso Lar 2: Os Mensageiros
Pearl Harbor (2001)
Roll Bounce
See How They Run
She’s The Man
Space Jam (1996)
The School Of Rock
Trap (2024)
World War Z
September 2nd
Betrayal: Complete Season 3
Hannah Montana: The Movie
The New Boy
September 3rd
Reminder: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
September 4th
Blood & Myth: Documentary Premiere
Abducted in the Everglades
Digital Addiction: Complete Season 1
Digital Addiction Special
I Survived . . .: Complete Season 4
The Chef’s Garden: Complete Season 1
Rachael Ray’s Meals in Minutes: Complete Season 2B
The First 48: Complete Season 27
September 5th
Memphis to the Mountain: Complete Docuseries
Ballpark Blast! by MLB and pocket.watch: Complete Season 1
I love You, Beth Cooper
LOL Live with Brandi Denise
LOL Live with Malik B
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Parental Guidance
Sacramento
There’s Something About Mary
September 9th
Only Murders in the Building: Three-Episode Season 5 Premiere
Jeopardy: Season 42 Premiere
Jeopardy: Complete Seasons 20, 21, 27, 34, & 35
Wheel of Fortune: Season 43 Premiere
Wheel of Fortune: Complete Seasons 16-18, 28, 37-39
Sister Midnight
Uncle Drew
September 10th
Tempest: Three-Episode Series Premiere
Court Cam: Complete Season 6
I Survived . . .: Complete Season 5
Oceanfront Property Hunt: Complete Season 1
Alone: An Inside Look
Disappearance at Clifton Hill
Color Out of Space
The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot
Paradise Hills
Settlers (2021)
The Square (2017)
Swallow (2019)
Werewolves Within
Would You Rather?
The Rental
September 11th
The Shallows
September 12th
Himouto! Umaru-chan: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
Insomniacs After School: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
Dead Poets Society
Drumline
I Don’t Understand You
September 13th
Tracker: Complete Season 2
Botched Bariatrics: Complete Season 1
Death by Fame: Complete Season 3
Murder Under the Friday Night Lights: Complete Season 4
The OceanGate Disaster: Complete Season 1
September 15th
Futurama: Complete Season 13
September 16th
Celebrity Weakest Link: Series Premiere
Name That Tune: Season 5 Premiere
Jackdaw
September 17th
Dancing with the Stars: Season 34 Premiere
High Potential: Season 2 Premiere
September 18th
Reasonable Doubt: Season 3 Premiere
Food Wars! The Second Plate: Complete Season1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
I Survived . . .: Complete Season 9
Alone
Fugitive Hunters Mexico
September 19th
Swiped: Film Premiere
September 21st
Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery: Documentary Premiere
September 22th
Into the Void: Life, Death and Heavy Metal: Complete Docuseries
September 23rd
Valiant One (2025)
September 24th
Doc: Season 2 Premiere
FX’s The Lowdown: Two-Episode Series Premiere
Murder in a Small Town: Season 2 Premiere
September 25th
99 to Beat: Series Premiere
The Floor: Season 4 Premiere
The Golden Bachelor: Season 2 Premiere
Shark Tank: Season 17 Premiere
A Seance With…: Complete
Amanda Knox: Murder on Trial in Italy: Complete Season 4
Bigfoot Captured: Complete Season 1
Cryptid: The Swamp Beast: Complete Season 1
Gloria Gaynor: I Will Survive: Complete Season 1
MonsterQuest Specials: Complete Season 1
Ozark Law: Complete Season 1
Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 7
I Survived . . .
The Surfer (2024)
September 26th
Hell’s Kitchen: Season 24 Premiere
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Season 4 Premiere
The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior: Complete Season 1
The Man in My Basement: Film Premiere
Ghostbusters: Answer the Call
Dragon Ball Z Battle of Gods
September 27th
Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks: Complete Season 2
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Season 6 Premiere
September 29th
Death in Apartment 603: What Happened to Ellen Greenberg?: Complete Docuseries
America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 36 Premiere
Bob’s Burgers: Season 16 Premiere
Krapopolis: Season 3 Premiere
The Simpsons: Season 37 Premiere
Universal Basic Guys: Season 2 Premiere
Vermeil in Gold: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
September 30th
Bloody Axe Wound
Chad Powers: Two-Episode Series Premiere