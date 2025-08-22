143 Movies and Shows Coming to Hulu in September 2025

With another month on the horizon, another giant group of movies and TV shows are soon to hit streaming services.

Hulu recently unveiled its lineup for September, which reveals everything that will be released on the streamer for the ninth month of the year. 24 of the 30 days of the month will have new additions, meaning subscribers will have something to look forward to almost every day of the month.

The marquee addition for the month is Chad Powers, the new Hulu original sports comedy series starring Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick) and Steve Zahn (The White Lotus). Other fun additions include the newest seasons of Only Murders in the Building and Futurama alongside several great movies, like Call Me By Your Name, Trap, and O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Read below for the full list.

September 1st

America’s Next Top Model: Complete Season 16

Amsterdam

The Bob’s Burgers Movie

Breaking Up

Call Me By Your Name

Clueless

Devil’s Due

Donnie Darko (Theatrical Cut)

Evil Dead Rise

Finding Forrester

The 40 Year-Old Virgin

Gandhi

How To Train Your Dragon

How To Train Your Dragon 2

I Am Number Four

Invincible (2006)

Jennifer’s Body

John Tucker Must Die

Juno

Just Married (2003)

Kingsman: The Secret Service

Mean Girls (2004)

The Meg

The Meg 2: The Trench

Mrs. Doubtfire

Need For Speed (2014)

Never Let Me Go (2010)

Night At The Museum

Night At The Museum: Battle Of The Smithsonian

Night At The Museum: Secret Of The Tomb

The Nun II

Nosso Lar 2: Os Mensageiros

Pearl Harbor (2001)

Roll Bounce

See How They Run

She’s The Man

Space Jam (1996)

The School Of Rock

Trap (2024)

World War Z

September 2nd

Betrayal: Complete Season 3

Hannah Montana: The Movie

The New Boy

September 3rd

Reminder: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)

September 4th

Blood & Myth: Documentary Premiere

Abducted in the Everglades

Digital Addiction: Complete Season 1

Digital Addiction Special

I Survived . . .: Complete Season 4

The Chef’s Garden: Complete Season 1

Rachael Ray’s Meals in Minutes: Complete Season 2B

The First 48: Complete Season 27

September 5th

Memphis to the Mountain: Complete Docuseries

Ballpark Blast! by MLB and pocket.watch: Complete Season 1

I love You, Beth Cooper

LOL Live with Brandi Denise

LOL Live with Malik B

O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Parental Guidance

Sacramento

There’s Something About Mary

September 9th

Only Murders in the Building: Three-Episode Season 5 Premiere

Jeopardy: Season 42 Premiere

Jeopardy: Complete Seasons 20, 21, 27, 34, & 35

Wheel of Fortune: Season 43 Premiere

Wheel of Fortune: Complete Seasons 16-18, 28, 37-39

Sister Midnight

Uncle Drew

September 10th

Tempest: Three-Episode Series Premiere

Court Cam: Complete Season 6

I Survived . . .: Complete Season 5

Oceanfront Property Hunt: Complete Season 1

Alone: An Inside Look

Disappearance at Clifton Hill

Color Out of Space

The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot

Paradise Hills

Settlers (2021)

The Square (2017)

Swallow (2019)

Werewolves Within

Would You Rather?

The Rental

September 11th

The Shallows

September 12th

Himouto! Umaru-chan: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Insomniacs After School: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Dead Poets Society

Drumline

I Don’t Understand You

September 13th

Tracker: Complete Season 2

Botched Bariatrics: Complete Season 1

Death by Fame: Complete Season 3

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights: Complete Season 4

The OceanGate Disaster: Complete Season 1

September 15th

Futurama: Complete Season 13

September 16th

Celebrity Weakest Link: Series Premiere

Name That Tune: Season 5 Premiere

Jackdaw

September 17th

Dancing with the Stars: Season 34 Premiere

High Potential: Season 2 Premiere

September 18th

Reasonable Doubt: Season 3 Premiere

Food Wars! The Second Plate: Complete Season1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

I Survived . . .: Complete Season 9

Alone

Fugitive Hunters Mexico

September 19th

Swiped: Film Premiere

September 21st

Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery: Documentary Premiere

September 22th

Into the Void: Life, Death and Heavy Metal: Complete Docuseries

September 23rd

Valiant One (2025)

September 24th

Doc: Season 2 Premiere

FX’s The Lowdown: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Murder in a Small Town: Season 2 Premiere

September 25th

99 to Beat: Series Premiere

The Floor: Season 4 Premiere

The Golden Bachelor: Season 2 Premiere

Shark Tank: Season 17 Premiere

A Seance With…: Complete

Amanda Knox: Murder on Trial in Italy: Complete Season 4

Bigfoot Captured: Complete Season 1

Cryptid: The Swamp Beast: Complete Season 1

Gloria Gaynor: I Will Survive: Complete Season 1

MonsterQuest Specials: Complete Season 1

Ozark Law: Complete Season 1

Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 7

I Survived . . .

The Surfer (2024)

September 26th

Hell’s Kitchen: Season 24 Premiere

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Season 4 Premiere

The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior: Complete Season 1

The Man in My Basement: Film Premiere

Ghostbusters: Answer the Call

Dragon Ball Z Battle of Gods

September 27th

Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks: Complete Season 2

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Season 6 Premiere

September 29th

Death in Apartment 603: What Happened to Ellen Greenberg?: Complete Docuseries

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 36 Premiere

Bob’s Burgers: Season 16 Premiere

Krapopolis: Season 3 Premiere

The Simpsons: Season 37 Premiere

Universal Basic Guys: Season 2 Premiere

Vermeil in Gold: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

September 30th

Bloody Axe Wound

Chad Powers: Two-Episode Series Premiere