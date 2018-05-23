’13 Reasons Why’ Showrunner Reveals If Hannah Would Be Part of Season 3

13 Reasons Why may have only just debuted its second season, but creator Brian Yorkey already has his mind on season 3.

Although there is no word on whether Netflix original series 13 Reasons Why, the controversial teen series based on the Jay Asher novel of the same name, will be granted a third season, show creator Brian Yorkey is already thinking about what a third season would entail, including how Hannah Baker would play into the season.

“Should we get a season 3, the loss of Hannah will continue to be the inciting traumatic event for this group of kids and parents. It will always be part of the story,” Yorkey told Entertainment Weekly. “But I don’t see a tremendous continued presence for Hannah because I think we needed her to finish telling everyone else’s side of her story and we needed her so that Clay could get to a point of saying, ‘I love you and I let you go.’ If the story does continue, and certainly there is lots more to know about a lot of these characters, then the spotlight focus on Hannah Baker is probably done.”

Just prior to the release of the second season, Yorkey teased the possibility of a third season.

“With the second season, we feel as with the first that we’re following the stories of these characters. I always think there’s more story to tell, but I think that depends on viewers and everyone’s reaction to it and whether it’s important to keep telling the story,” Yorkey told The Hollywood Reporter. “I do think that our interest in a second season was because we wanted to continue to follow these people. If there is a future for the show, to me, it’s about these characters and not necessarily a new set of reasons or a new set of tapes. Someone else might do that, but that’s not my job to do that.”

While the series currently has landed a deal for a third season, the West Sonoma County Union High School District board approved a third licensing agreement with Paramount Pictures, meaning that Paramount Pictures has permission to transform Analy High School into the fictional Liberty High School for any future episodes of the series. The agreement would allow for production from mid-June through December.

However, following the debut of season 2, which was met with criticism and backlash for its depiction of a graphic sexual assault and a thwarted school shooting, many are calling for the series to be pulled from the streaming service altogether. The Parents Television Council even posted an “urgent warning to parents and schools” regarding the new episodes, and for the second time urged Netflix to pull the series.