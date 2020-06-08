'13 Reasons Why' Season 4 School Shooting Episode Draws Extreme Backlash From Fans

13 Reasons Why's fourth and final season waded into fresh drama thanks to a hyper-realistic active shooter drill featured in the sixth episode. As viewers tuned in to watch the final season, many flocked to social media to call out the episode, which many felt was too realistic and may be triggering to some viewers. Warning: This post contains spoilers for 13 Reasons Why Season 4, Episode 6, "Thursday."

After showing Tyler Down with a stash of guns in Season 1 and a thwarted school shooting in Season 2, Season 4 seemed to finally made students’ fears a reality when a "Code Red," signaling an active shooter in the school, was called, prompting Liberty High School students to lock and barricade themselves in rooms. Throughout the episode, viewers watched as students jarred with each gunshot fired, cried, and said what they believed to be their final goodbyes to loved ones. At the end of the episode, it is discovered that it was just an active shooter drill, complete with blank gunshots, teachers rattling doorknobs to make it seem as though the shooter was attempting to get into rooms, and a SWAT team.

Although some praised the episode for tackling something that is a reality for many high schoolers, other viewers criticized the Netflix original series. Many took issue with the fact that this was just the latest example of the series utilizing school shootings for entertainment, while others slammed the show for allegedly not putting a warning ahead of the episode. Currently, 13 Reasons Why airs a warning for suicide, and a slide reading, "The following episode contains images of school violence which some viewers may find disturbing. It is intended for mature audiences. Viewer discretion is advised," airs before Episode 6. It is unclear if that message was initially aired or later added. Keep scrolling to see how social media reacted to the controversial and emotional episode.