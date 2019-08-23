’13 Reasons Why’ Premieres on Netflix Today

13 Reasons Why is officially streaming starting today, and many fans cannot wait to find out what happens next at Liberty High School. The controversial teen drama returns with 13 new episodes centered around the mystery surrounding the death of star football player Bryce Walker. All episodes are now streaming on Netflix.

The trailer for the new season gave clues as to the murder of the student, with snippets from the police investigation leading some to believe Clay might be the prime suspect.

“When the aftermath of a tumultuous homecoming game culminates in the disappearance of a football player and Clay finds himself under police scrutiny, it’s up to a shrewd outsider to steer the group through an investigation that threatens to lay bare everyone’s deepest secrets,” the official synopsis for the season reads. “The stakes are raised as the consequences of even the most well-intended actions can alter a life forever.”

The season picks up eight months after the events of the Season 2 finale, and will also reportedly touch on Tyler’s attempt at holding a school shooting.

13 Reasons Why stars Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen, Brandon Flynn as Justin Foley, Justin Prentice as Bryce Walker, Alisha Boe as Jessica Davis, Christian Navarro as Tony Padilla, Miles Heizer as Alex Standall, Devin Druid as Tyler Down, Ross Butler as Zach Dempsey, Timothy Granaderos as Montgomery de la Cruz, Anne Winters as Chloe, Steven Weber as Principle Bowen, Brenda Strong as Mrs. Walker, Amy Hargreaves as Mrs. Jensen. Newcomers this season include Grace Saif as Ani, Bex Taylor Klaus as Casey and Tyler Barnhardt as Charlie.

Katherine Langford, who played Hannah Baker in the first two seasons, is not returning for Season 3, as the story shifted toward a new direction with Bryce’s murder.

Netflix also announced this month that the series will be ending with Season 4. The news of the final season came just a few weeks after Netflix made the decision to edit out a controversial suicide scene from the first season.

“We’ve heard from many young people that 13 Reasons Why encouraged them to start conversations about difficult issues like depression and suicide and get help — often for the first time,” Netflix said in a statement announcing the decision. “As we prepare to launch season three later this summer, we’ve been mindful about the ongoing debate around the show. So on the advice of medical experts, including Dr. Christine Moutier, chief medical officer at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, we’ve decided with creator Brian Yorkey and the producers to edit the scene in which Hannah takes her own life from season one.”

Created by Brian Yorkey as an adaptation of Jay Asher’s young adult novel of the same name, 13 Reasons Why’s 2017 debut season focused on the aftermath of high school student Hannah Baker’s suicide and the 13 tapes she left explaining her reasons for ending her life.

13 Reasons Why Season 1-3 are currently streaming on Netflix.