’13 Reasons Why’ Premiere Date Code May Have Been Cracked

The clamour for a second installment of the Netflix hit 13 Reasons Why has reached a fever pitch and some believe that the time will soon be upon us to binge the program.

Following a promotion poster that was determined to be fake there is now very sound speculation that this weekend will be its premiere. A report from multiple sites shared that the streaming service had offered fans an opportunity to watch the series before it airs on three dates: Friday, March 30; Saturday, March 31, and Wednesday, April 4.

Coupling the date of the screenings — which logically indicates it won’t release until afterwards — with the fact that Netflix tends to drop bigger shows and movies on the weekend gives the hope that Friday, April 6 or Saturday, April 7 as the release. It would also make sense to make the release relatively close to the screenings to not anger fans nor allow for spoilers to surface on the internet.

13 Reasons Why is one of Netflix’s most successful original series of all-time, despite it just being a single season. The show focuses on a high school filled with drama and mental health struggles. It also addresses self harm and sexual abuse.

The 13 Reasons Why mania was re-fueled last week by the release of a new video, featuring the cast reading fan letters about suicide and mental health. The video went up on the official 13 Reasons Why Twitter account on March 22, the anniversary of the first season’s release.

The video includes some gut-wrenching moments for the cast, who are forced to face the real life examples of the subject matter. At one point, Justin Prentice, who plays a rapist on the show, breaks down in tears as he reads a letter from a sexual assault survivor.

“Dear Justin Prentice,” the letter begins. “I cannot put into words how grateful I am towards you and the entire cast of 13 Reasons Why. I am a survivor of childhood sexual abuse … rape at 19, and he physically assaulted me, and a survivor of suicide attempts,” it continues, going into detail how the show has affected her.

“You portray a person I’m terrified of, but you’re showing someone that needs to be put out there and talked about. Thanks again for saving my life,” the letter concludes, an emotional Prentice adding, “These are heroes. These are true people. These are people you should look up to and aspire to be like.”

The star of the show, Katherine Langford, earned a Golden Globes nomination for her performance, commented that her character would return for the second season.

“We’re going to see Hannah in flashbacks,” she said.

“We’re going to see parts of Hannah’s life that we didn’t in season one. We haven’t really gone into that much detail but I know that we’re going to continue that dialogue and keep developing the story.”

Netflix has not made any mention of its actual intentions, and the show was not listed in its monthly press announcement.