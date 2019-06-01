’13 Reasons Why’ Alum Katherine Langford Returning to Netflix for New Project ‘Cursed’

Netflix released a new photo of 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford in Cursed — a new series that presents a novel twist on the King Arthur legend.

The photo shows Langford as Nimue, wearing a medieval costume and carrying a sword in front of a waterfall. The caption notes the series will be released in 2020.

Netflix first ordered Cursed in March 2018. The series is based on the illustrated young adult novel of the same name by famed comic book writer Frank Miller and writer Tom Wheeler.

Their book and series puts Nimue, a teenage heroine with a strange gift who eventually becomes the Lady of the Lake in Authurian legends, front and center. After her mother dies, she goes on a mission with young mercenary Arthur to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. She will also comes up against the scary Red Paladins and their King Uther. The book will be released in October.

Langford was cast as Nimue back in September. The rest of the cast will include Devon Terrell, Gustaf Skarsgard, Peter Mullan, Lily Newmark, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Daniel Sharman, Sebastian Armesto, Emily Coates, Catherine Walker and Billy Jenkins.

Jessica Jones‘ Zetna Fuenres will direct and executive produce the first two episodes. Miller and Wheeler are also executive producers, with Wheeler serving as showrunner.

Langford is best known for her Golden Globe-nominated performance as Hannah Baker in the first two seasons of Netflix’s controversial 13 Reasons Why. She also appeared in the movies Love, Simon and The Misguided before filming Cursed, and has a role in Rian Johnson’s upcoming Knives Out.

Langford was expected to appear in Avengers: Endgame, but she was not seen in the final cut. Directors Anthony and Joe Russo confirmed in May that she was supposed to play an older version of Iron Man/Tony Stark’s daughter Morgan. The scene was ultimately cut because a test audience was confused by it.

“We showed it to a test audience, and it was really confusing,” the directors told the Happy Sat Confused podcast. “What we realized about it was we didn’t feel an emotional association with the adult version of his daughter. It wasn’t resonating with us on an emotional level which is why we moved away with it.”

The actress also does not appear in the upcoming 13 Reasons Why because, as she put it, her character’s story is already finished.

“For me, we told Hannah’s story so fully in Season 1. In a way, doing that scene in episode 13 [of Season 2], I’ve so often referred to it as it was the hardest scene because it’s the scene where I had to let her go,” Langford explained to Entertainment Weekly in 2018. “I think coming back this season was challenging because it was playing her but not really her.”

She added, “It was kind of like being in purgatory for Season 2, and then being able to officially say goodbye to her. It definitely felt like time. For me, letting Hannah go was in Season 1; Season 2 was for Clay to let her go. It was being able to assist Clay on that journey.”

Cursed will be available on Netflix next year.

