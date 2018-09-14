’13 Reasons Why’ Star Katherine Langford Lands Starring Role in New Netflix Show ‘Cursed’

13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford is leaving the halls of Liberty High School and joining the cast of Netflix series Cursed.

According to Variety, Langford, who scored a Golden Globe nomination for her portrayal of Hannah Baker in the controversial series 13 Reasons Why, is set to portray the lead role of Nimue in the upcoming Frank Miller Netflix series Cursed.

The series will reportedly be told through the eyes of Nimue, a teenage heroine with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the Lady of the Lake.

Cursed, a re-imagination of the King Arthur legend from graphic novelist Frank Miller, is described as a coming-of-age story that will explore themes such as “the obliteration of the natural world, religious terror, senseless war, and finding the courage to lead in the face of the impossible.”

The casting news comes just months after Langford announced that she would not be returning for season three of Netflix original series 13 Reasons Why, which is based on the Jay Asher novel of the same name.

“‘Hannah…I love you…and I let you go.’ Those are the words I was able to say six months ago, and now can finally share with you as my journey on 13 Reasons Why has officially come to an end,” Langford wrote in a post on Instagram in May, just months after the series’ season two debut.

“As most of you know, this was my first ever job and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to tell Hannah’s story so fully in season 1, and to be asked back for a season 2,” she continued in part.

“This show will always be a special part of my life, and regardless of whether Hannah is there or not, I know that I will continue to strive to do work that is meaningful and has a positive impact – whether that be in film, music, or any other form of art. There is a lot coming up this next year, and I can’t wait to share it with you,” Langford concluded.

Langford had played the troubled teen Hannah Baker in the series, whose story was told through a series of 13 tapes passed around by students following her death by suicide. Although having a much smaller role in season two, which focused on the trial surrounding her death, Langford still made several appearances in flashbacks and ghostly imaginings.

Seasons one and two of 13 Reasons Why are available for streaming on Netflix. Fans can catch Langford in Cursed when it debuts on the streaming platform sometime in the fall of 2019.