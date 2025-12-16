100K Fans Petition to Save Canceled Paramount+ Show

A canceled Paramount+ show is making waves online.

Over 100,000 fans have signed a petition to save Dexter: Original Sin after the streamer reversed its renewal.

The Dexter prequel premiered in December 2024 and ran through February. While Paramount+ renewed Original Sin in April, it was reported in August that that was no longer the case. The reason was that Paramount wanted to focus its efforts on the Dexter follow-up, Resurrection, rather than continuing a prequel series for a character fans already know. Resurrection eventually received a Season 2 renewal in October.

Fans are not backing down so easily when it comes to Dexter: Original Sin, though. The Change.org petition, “Save Dexter: Original Sin from cancellation,” has, at the time of this writing, over 106,000 signatures within the last four months. Samuel M., who started the petition, wrote that Original Sin is an “innovative extension” of the Dexter legacy.

“The series had only begun to unravel its complex storyline, introduce intriguing characters, and expand upon the beloved universe of Dexter Morgan, offering a fresh perspective and intriguing twists that had captivated audiences,” they continued. “Fans are left wondering about the untapped potential and the stories that would have unfolded. There exists a devoted fanbase eager to see these storylines come to life, promising continued viewer engagement and support.”

Created by Dexter showrunner Clyde Phillips, Dexter: Original Sin starred Patrick Gibson as young Dexter Morgan. The cast also included Christian Slater, Molly Brown, Christina Milian, James Martinez, Alex Shimizu, Reno Wilson, and Patrick Dempsey. Original Dexter Morgan, Michael C. Hall, reprises his role, portraying the narrator and young Dexter’s inner voice. He also cameoed as adult Dexter.

Dexter: Original Sin is set in 1991 Miami and follows Dexter “as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness. With the guidance of his father, Harry (Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement’s radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.”

Considering there have been a handful of successful fan campaigns and shows that have made comebacks, it’s possible Dexter: Original Sin will get the same treatment. If anything, fans of the prequel aren’t going away, so you never know what could happen in the future. All 10 episodes of Original Sin are streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime.