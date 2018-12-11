10 Most-Watched Shows on Netflix in November 2018

Netflix boasts a streaming library full of hundreds of originals, series, and movies, but only 10 series were able to claim the title of most-watched show in November.

According to streaming numbers from 7Park Data, the streaming service’s promise to provide more original content throughout the year of 2018 has proven to be successful, with six of the top 10 most-watched series last month being Netflix originals. Meanwhile, the data also showed that Netflix subscribers have a love of sitcoms, with two of the top three series being cult classics. The date also showcased just how well new Netflix originals that only recently made their debut are performing.

Keep scrolling to see the most-watched shows on Netflix in November of 2018.

10. Criminal Minds

Coming in as the 10th most-watched series on Netflix last month, this CBS crime drama has a 277 episode count and ranked indexed viewership of 163.

Starring: Mandy Patinkin, Joe Mantegna, Thomas Gibson



Number of Seasons: 12



“This intense police procedural follows a group of extraordinary FBI profilers who spend their days getting into the minds of psychopathic criminals.”

9. The Haunting of Hill House

Ranking in the No. 9 spot, Netlfix’s new horror series The Haunting of Hill House proved to be a mega-hit, garnering an indexed viewership of 174 since it’s October premiere.



Starring: Michiel Huisman, Carla Gugino, Timothy Hutton



Number of Seasons: 1



“Flashing between past and present, a fractured family confronts haunting memories of their old home and the terrifying events that drove them from it.”

8. Narcos: Mexico

With an indexed viewership of 186, Narcos: Mexico ranked as the eighth most-watched series on the streaming giant in November, making it no surprise that the series was picked up for a second season.



Starring: Michael Peña, Diego Luna, Tenoch Huerta



Number of Seasons: 1



“Witness the birth of the Mexican drug war in the 1980s as a gritty new “Narcos” saga chronicles the true story of the Guadalajara cartel’s ascent.”

7. Marvel’s Daredevil

Sitting in the number seven spot, and boasting an indexed viewership of 192, Marvel’s Daredevil was among the most-watched series last month, despite that it recently got the ax from Netflix.



Starring: Charlie Cox, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson



Number of Seasons: 3



“Blinded as a young boy, Matt Murdock fights injustice by day as a lawyer and by night as the Super Hero Daredevil in Hell’s Kitchen, New York City.”

6. The Great British Baking Show

Falling just short of the top five, The Great British Baking Show comes in at No. 6. The series boasts an indexed viewership of 223 and has a total episode count of 60.



Starring: Mel Giedroyc, Sue Perkins, Mary Berry



Number of Seasons: 6



“A talented batch of amateur bakers face off in a 10-week competition, whipping up their best dishes in the hopes of being named the U.K.’s best.”

5. House of Cards

Making the top five, House of Cards nabbed an indexed viewership of 244.



Starring: Robin Wright, Michael Kelly, Diane Lane



Number of Seasons: 6



“A Congressman works with his equally conniving wife to exact revenge on the people who betrayed him.”

4. Grey’s Anatomy

It’s no surprise that ABC’s hit medical drama Grey’s Anatomy made the list with an indexed viewership of 269.



Starring: Ellen Pompeo, Sandra Oh, Katherine Heigl



Number of Seasons: 14



“Intern (and eventual resident) Meredith Grey finds herself caught up in personal and professional passions with fellow doctors at a Seattle hospital.”

3. Friends

Warner’s Friends has long been a cult classic sitcom, something reflected in its third place ranking. The series, which recently sparked fear after it was reported that it would be leaving Netflix in 2019, has a viewership index of 319.



Starring: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow



Number of Seasons: 10



“This hit sitcom follows the merry misadventures of six 20-something pals as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life and love in 1990s Manhattan.”

2. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Another newcomer to the streaming giant in 2018, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, premiering in October with more episodes set to debut in April, comes in at No. 2 and boasts a 324 indexed viewership.



Starring: Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch, Miranda Otto



Number of Seasons: 1



“Magic and mischief collide as half-human, half-witch Sabrina navigates between two worlds: mortal teen life and her family’s legacy, the Church of Night.”

1. The Office

It’s no surprise that NBC’s comedy The Office nabbed the title of most-watched series on Netflix in November of 2018. The popular comedy, which ran on the peacock network from 2005 until 2013, boasts a whopping 506 indexed viewership.



Starring: Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer



Number of Seasons: 9



“This hit comedy chronicles the foibles of disgruntled office workers — led by deluded boss Michael Scott — at the Dunder Mifflin paper company.”