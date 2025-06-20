10 Best TV Shows Streaming Free on YouTube in June 2025

Looking for your next TV show to binge and hoping to save a little cash while doing it? Look no further than YouTube.

Since launching as a video sharing platform in 2005, YouTube has risen to become a hidden gem in the world of streaming, growing to boast a catalog of hundreds of TV shows that are completely free to stream with ads.

So, if you’re on the hunt for the next TV show to get you hooked, consider checking out these 10 shows now streaming on YouTube.

Iron Chef (7 Seasons)

Synopsis: “Iron Chef is an innovative cooking competition from Japan.”

You can watch Iron Chef for free with ads here.

ALF (2 Seasons)

Synopsis: “The Tanner family is an average American family. One day, they discover that they have a visitor. He’s small, he’s furry, he’s arrogant, and he’s an alien from the planet Melmac. Unsure what to do, they name him ALF: Alien Life Form. Alf soon decides that as much as he misses his home planet, there’s a lot to be said for Earth: the Tanners are willing to concede anything as long as he doesn’t announce his presence. Oh yeah, the Tanners also have a cat, which looks rather tasty.”

You can watch ALF for free with ads here.

Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction (4 Seasons)

Synopsis: “Each episode of this cult anthology series presents several stories that appear to defy logic – the supernatural, ghosts, psychic phenomena, destiny and the divine – and offers the viewer a chance to decide what is fact and what is fiction.”

You can watch Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction for free with ads here.

Dan Vs. (3 Seasons)

Synopsis: “Dan thinks the whole world is against him. Maybe it is, and maybe it isn’t — not even his laid-back friend Chris is totally sure. Maybe Dan’s just imagining it all. But, like Chris, you can’t help going along for the ride when Dan dreams up his wild plots to get even with whoever or whatever he thinks is out to get him.”

You can watch Dan Vs. for free with ads here.

Classic Popeye (1 Season)

Synopsis: “Popeye continues to delight young and old with his comic adventures, and the entire gang is around to provide plenty of rousing fun and action: Olive Oyl, Swee’Pea, Wimpy and Bluto!”

You can watch Classic Popeye for free with ads here.

Land of the Lost (3 Seasons)

Synopsis: “Forest ranger Rick Marshall and his two kids, Will and Holly, are on a routine expedition when they’re swept into an alternate universe known as the Land of the Lost.”

You can watch Land of the Lost for free with ads here.

World’s Most Evil Killers (8 Seasons)

Synopsis: “An in-depth look at the lives and crimes of some of the world’s most evil killers, including Jeffrey Dahmer, Richard Ramirez, Cary Stayner, Leonard Lake, Dorothea Puente and more.”

You can watch World’s Most Evil Killers for free with ads here.

Taken (2 Seasons)

Synopsis: “In this crime thriller, a former CIA agent grapples with a personal tragedy as he fights to exact revenge.”

You can watch Taken for free with ads here.

Naruto (English subtitled) (8 Seasons)

Synopsis: “The Village Hidden in the Leaves is home to the stealthiest ninja in the land. But twelve years earlier, a fearsome Nine-tailed Fox terrorized the village before it was subdued and its spirit sealed within the body of a baby boy—Naruto Uzumaki!”

You can watch Naruto for free with ads here.

Z Nation (5 Seasons)

Synopsis: “In the midst of a devastating zombie apocalypse, a team of everyday heroes must transport the only known survivor of the virus across the country to the last functioning viral lab.”

You can watch Z Nation for free with ads here.