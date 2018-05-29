10 of the Best TV Shows on Netflix Right Now

There are some times where you just need to sit on your couch, stare at the television and shove your face with popcorn for hours. When those times happen, there is no better selection than Netflix‘s large library of TV shows to get your binge-watch on until you fall asleep.

From Netflix originals like Stranger Things to hit shows like The Walking Dead, Netflix’s television selection is better than ever, containing shows from every genre you can think of — even if they did just get rid of Friday Night Lights.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Read on for 10 of the best shows currently streaming on Netflix.

‘Stranger Things’

Though its second season was just released in October, this throwback sci-fi series has become a major hit, making stars of its young cast members and spawning pop culture references, Eggo jokes and some excellent Halloween costumes.

‘The Office’

Thanks to Netflix, fans can catch up on every single one of Jim’s pranks on Dwight, as the complete series of the beloved workplace sitcom is now streaming. Prior to Steve Carell’s departure, the series was nearly untouchable, making for some unforgettable television moments. The complete series of the British edition of the show is also available on the platform.

‘Parks and Recreation’

The political comedy sitcom follows the employees of the Parks Department of Pawnee, Indiana, notably Amy Poehler’s Leslie Knope as she works to make her city a better place. The series follows the same mockumentary style as The Office, and all seven seasons are available to stream.

‘Freaks and Geeks’

Sure, Freaks and Geeks only saw one season, but it was a spectacular one, making the 18 episodes into classics that stand the test of time. Starring Linda Cardellini, Judd Apatow, Seth Rogen, James Franco, Jason Segal, Busy Philipps and Paul Feig, the series launched the careers of several stars still seeing major success in Hollywood today.

‘Lost’

After Oceanic Flight 815 crashes on a deserted island, the survivors must contend with the island’s inhabitants and mysterious occurrences, making for one of the most enthralling shows on television, and while the questions kept coming, attempting to the answer them made for some very engrossing viewing.

‘Friends’

All 10 seasons of the endlessly re-watchable sitcom are currently on the streaming service, so fans can keep up with Joey, Phoebe, Chandler, Monica, Ross and Rachel any time they want.

‘Black Mirror’

A glimpse into dozens of technologically-advanced futures, this British series delivers thought-provoking episodes that travel to dark and downright scary places, with a commentary on today’s culture that’s impossible to miss.

‘Orange Is the New Black’

The Netflix original hit has released five seasons so far, following the inmates of Litchfield Penitentiary as they attempt to live their lives as best they can behind bars.

‘The Walking Dead’

Fans can get their zombie on with seven out of eight seasons of the hit AMC show, which is currently the highest-rated scripted series on cable television. It’s zombies versus. humans as a group of survivors attempts to stay alive during an apocalypse, making for a whole lot of zombie fighting.

‘Breaking Bad’

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul co-starred in the critically-acclaimed drama, which followed Cranston’s Walter White as a high school chemistry teacher who turned to making crystal meth after he was diagnosed with lung cancer, teaming up with former student Jesse Pinkman (Paul) to lead his life of crime.