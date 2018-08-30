Ranking the 10 Best Netflix Originals

No wonder the term “Netflix and Chill” has become such a popular phrase!

The streaming giant has produced some of the best original and most entertaining content TV has seen in quite some time while providing an ideal platform for binge-watching your favorite TV shows and movies.

Out of the more than 70 notable original series Netflix has produced, we’ve ranked the top 10.

Scroll down for the best original Netflix shows you can binge watch if you haven’t already.

10 | Fuller House

We couldn’t get enough of the Tanner family in the 1990s and Netflix felt for us, so they brought us Fuller House and now our hearts are full. After an eight-year run, Full House called it quits in 1995 only to have it brought back to life 21 years later in 2016. Now that everyone is all grown up we can see how D.J., Stephanie and Kimmy are living their best life. The only one missing is Michelle. It’s sad, but we think the Olsen twins have made it pretty clear that they will not be making an appearance anytime soon.

9 | Ozark

Ozark came out of nowhere, like one daring person watched it then told 10 friends for a domino effect no one regrets. The drama series stars Jason Bateman who plays a financial planner who has to relocate his family to a community in the Ozarks after a money-laundering scheme with a Mexican drug lord goes wrong. He’s definitely not Nick Hendricks from Horrible Bosses.

8 | GLOW

Women wrestling in the 1980s is a whole lot of “yes please.” The popular Netflix series was just renewed for a third season after receiving glowing reviews by critics and viewers alike for season 2 and 10 Emmy nominations for season 1. Don’t tell us that’s not enough to entice you into watching this show if you haven’t already.

7 | The Ranch

The show about a washed up, semi-pro football player who heads home to Colorado after a failed career, caught everyone’s attention by surprise. Ashton Kutcher stars in the hit new series. What was a reunion between Steven Hyde and Michael Kelso will now be a reunion of Punk’d, with Dax Shepard replacing Danny Masterson on the Netflix comedy.

6 | The Crown

We — along with the entire world — are intrigued by the Royal family. More now than ever since Meghan Markle became the Duchess of Sussex! So it’s no surprise that The Crown is and has been a huge hit on Netflix. You want to know about the Queen? Watch The Crown. Are you curious as to what it might be like to be part of the Royal family? Watch The Crown. Are you unfamiliar with the Royal family all together? Watch The Crown. Want to see Tobias Menzies as Prince Phillip? Are you catching our flow here?

5 | Narcos

Narcos is great for two reasons. You’ll learn about the infamous drug-lord, Pablo Escobar and you’ll learn some Spanish. What’s better than that? Besides ice cream. This original series hit it big when the first episode aired in 2015.

4 | House of Cards

Much like the royal family, everyone and their mom wants to take a peek inside of the White House and House of Cards gave us just that — at least Hollywood’s take on it. The series that first aired in 2013 is about to enter its sixth and final season. Unfortunately, due to sexual assault allegations, Kevin Spacey has been removed from the show after five successful seasons as Frank Underwood, forcing a halt on season 6 to reconfigure. You can catch what people are calling “the season of women” Nov. 2, 2018 when it comes back to Netflix.

3 | 13 Reasons Why

Allow us to give you 13 reasons why 13 Reasons Why is one of the most controversial shows out there. Actually there’s one: it’s been criticized for glamorizing suicide. Still, it’s been so successful that the cast received significant raises heading into season 3. And after getting slammed for glamorizing something so raw, real and heartbreaking, they made sure season 2 offered the audience a safe place to go if they or someone they know needed help with suicide prevention.

2 | Orange is the New Black

If you ever need tips on how to survive behind bars as a woman, just watch Orange is the New Black. We’re kidding, of course, it’s Hollywood’s take. This show first aired in 2013 and heads into its sixth season after a compelling season 5 cliffhanger.

1 | Stranger Things

It’s the show that put every other show on hold. It’s hard to pinpoint what exactly had everyone head over heels for this series. Maybe it was the 1980s music, or it reminded us older folk about a simpler time when kids actually rode their bikes and used walkie-talkies for phones. Or maybe it was all that combined with a frightening, alien being excited our imagination to its max! Who cares really … this show is awesome and deserves the No. 1 spot on this list! And we can’t wait for its 13 Reasons Why crossover!