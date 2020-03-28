Netflix Movies: 15 Films Leaving on Monday

Netflix is always cycling titles in and out of its catalog, and this week is now different. On Monday, the streaming service is removing 15 movies from its collection, including numerous heavy hitters. While TV viewers will take a hit with the removal of Season 5 of Drugs, Inc., movie fans will lose access to several blockbuster hits, as well as some nostalgic favorites from the '90s and early '00s.

Two films from the Dark Knight trilogy will be exiting, two of Quentin Tarantino's classics will be removed and two of the Lord of the Rings films will no longer be available. Furthermore, a Will Smith guilty pleasure, one of modern horror's most influential films and some other lighthearted fare are leaving. Each title will be available through Monday night, so get to binging!

Scroll through to see what Netflix users are losing on Monday.