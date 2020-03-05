'Kids in the Hall' Gets Revived at Amazon Prime Video

It's been announced that iconic sketch comedy series Kids in the Hall is getting revived, and will be coming back for new episodes on Amazon Prime. THR reports that the company has greenlit an 8-episode revival which will feature all the original members of the comedy troupe: Dave Foley, Bruce McCullouch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney and Scott Thompson. They will be joined by legendary SNL-creator Lorne Michaels, who will be executive producing.

Commenting on the news, Michaels said, "Even after 30 years, The Kids in the Hall has retained its brilliance and originality. We are happy to be bringing back all of the original Kids for the new series."

James Farrell, VP of International Originals for Amazon Studios, also issued a statement on the announcement, saying, "We’ve been investing in Canada for several years and are excited to add to that momentum by making The Kids in the Hall the first Canadian Amazon original series."

30 Helens agree this is the best news you’ll hear all day: THE KIDS IN THE HALL IS COMING BACK. We're bringing back all the original “Kids” + executive producer Lorne Michaels for all-new episodes. Get ready for the new series, only on Prime Video! pic.twitter.com/yLyGgZWa4r — Prime Video Canada (@PrimeVideoCA) March 5, 2020

He continued: "The Kids in the Hall is an iconic show with a deep-rooted fan base. Several of our global hits, including The Boys, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and The Expanse have been filmed in Canada, and we are looking forward to continuing our work with talented producers and crew teams across the country to bring this series to our Prime members around the world."

The original run of the of The Kids in the Hall aired from 1988 to 1995, in Canada and the United States. The seasons are not currently available to stream, but they are available to purchase from Amazon Prime Video.

News of the show returning is thrilling fans everywhere, many of whom are taking to social media to express their excitement. "Been living years wondering what's missing in my life, and it's probably that guy crushing heads, so now I'll be good again," one person tweeted, referring to one of the show's most memorable sketches.

"The nice part about every show in history getting a revival is that once in a while there’s one you’ll actually watch, on a service you actually subscribe to!" someone else exclaimed.

At this time, no premiere date has been announced for the new season of The Kids in the Hall.

Photo Credit: Maury Phillips / Getty Images