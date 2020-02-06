Former Blue Bloods star Jennifer Esposito, who recently starred on Amazon's The Boys, has signed on to star in Inventing Anna, a new Netflix series from Grey's Anatomy super-producer Shonda Rhimes, co-starring Vice actress Anna Chlumsky. The new series is based on Jessica Pressler's New York Magazine article "How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People. " The cast also includes Orange Is The New Black star Laverne Cox.

In Inventing Anna, Chlumsky stars as a journalist investigating the story of Anna Delvey (Ozark Emmy-winner Julia Garner), a German heiress who gained fame on Instagram and became a star of the New York social scene. The journalist works to learn the true intentions behind Delvey. Is she conning everyone or just an example o the American Dream at work in the 21st Century?

Esposito will star as Talia Malley, the one of a lavish lifestyle brand who excels at social media, reports Deadline. The rest of the cast includes Cox, Katie Lowes, Alexis Floyd, Arian Moayed, Anders Holm, Anna Deavere Smith, Jeff Perry and Terry Kinney.

Rhimes wrote the new series, with David Frankel (The Devil Wears Prada) directing and executive producing the first episode. Rhimes is executive producing with Betsy Beers of Shondaland, and Pressler is a producer. Frankel signed on to direct an episode late on in the first season. Netflix ordered 10 episodes.

Esposito now stars on Comedy Central's Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens and plays Susan Raynor on The Boys, which was renewed for a second season. She also starred on The Affair, Samantha Who? and NCIS. She played Detective Jackie Curatola, the partner of Donnie Wahlberg's Detective Danny Reagan, in the first three seasons of Blue Bloods on CBS.

Esposito celebrated her latest gig on Twitter and Instagram sharing her excitement.

"Couldn’t be more grateful to work with this amazing group [Rhimes] so beyond honored and excited," Esposito wrote on Instagram. "Thank you! More about show in bio. Thanks [Netflix]."

"Oh yay this is great news!! Congrats and have a blast!!" actress Amy Hargreaves wrote.

Wilmer Valderrama showed off his happiness by posting fist, heart and praying hands emojis.

"Can't wait to see it!! Congrats!!!" artist Laurel Holloman wrote.

"Fan-freaking-tastic!!!!" actress Kathy Najimy wrote. "They are fortunate to have you my smart talented friend !!! Huzzah!!!!!"

Netflix has not said when we can expect to see Inventing Anna, but it will not be the first Shondaland Netflix series. That distinction will go to Bridgerton, a series starring Julie Andrews and Rege-Jean Page. The eight-episode series is expected to debut sometime this year, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Photo credit: Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images