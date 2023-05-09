Zelina Vega Reveals Which Cosplay She Wants to See in 'WWE 2K23' (Exclusive)

Zelina Vega is known for her cosplay and enjoys displaying her different looks on social media. It has led to the creation suite community of the video game WWE 2K23 displaying different gears she has debuted while competing in WWE. PopCutlture spoke exclusively to Vega who revealed the one cosplay of her she would love to see in the game.

"I think my wearing Goku gear is probably the one that I want to see most," Vega exclusively told PopCulture. "I have been seeing somebody, they made a version of the Rengoku one and then now they're making the big dragon head that I had the other day. So I think that one for sure is probably going to be the one that I want frozen in time forever for sure."

One of the more recent cosplays from Vega is Juri from the Street Fighter franchise. Vega debuted the look at the Royal Rumble in January and did it to promote Street Fighter 6. But that isn't the first time she cosplayed a Street Fighter character. At a previous Royal Rumble, Vega cosplayed Vega from Street Fighter II, which got a lot of love from fans.

A look that would be interesting to see from Vega is what she wore during Backlash on Saturday. To celebrate her competing in her native land of Puerto Rico, the 32-year-old WWE Superstar wore the colors of Puerto Rico with the flag behind her as a type of cape. It was the biggest match of her career as she was facing Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Vega lost the match but earned a standing ovation from the crowd for her effort and representing Puerto Rico.

"It means the world to me because I haven't been back here in 17 years," Vega said about competing in Puerto Rico."It's been a while, but I've been on the road since I was 18, so it's kind of getting to finally wrestle here. Because I've had close calls to be able to wrestle here, but I've never actually gotten a chance to, scheduling, whatever it was. But now getting this chance finally and with WB and now in the biggest match of my career is a complete honor."