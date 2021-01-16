Yankees and DJ LeMahieu Reportedly Finalizing $90M, Six-Year Deal and Social Media Weighs In

The New York Yankees are taking steps to ensure that an important player remains with the team for the foreseeable future. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, second baseman DJ LeMahieu and the Yankees are finalizing a six-year, $90 million contract. LeMahieu previously turned down a one-year, $18.9 million qualifying options, but he will now sign a long-term deal while striving to win another World Series with the Yankees.

When baseball fans heard the news, they mostly reacted with excitement. Those that cheer for the Yankees said that this deal was long overdue and that the team caused unnecessary stress by dragging out the negotiations. Others, however, expressed considerable relief and some shock after seeing the price tag. Many said that LeMahieu is well worth at least $100 million and asked why other franchises didn't offer similar deals to the young star.