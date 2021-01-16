Yankees and DJ LeMahieu Reportedly Finalizing $90M, Six-Year Deal and Social Media Weighs In
The New York Yankees are taking steps to ensure that an important player remains with the team for the foreseeable future. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, second baseman DJ LeMahieu and the Yankees are finalizing a six-year, $90 million contract. LeMahieu previously turned down a one-year, $18.9 million qualifying options, but he will now sign a long-term deal while striving to win another World Series with the Yankees.
When baseball fans heard the news, they mostly reacted with excitement. Those that cheer for the Yankees said that this deal was long overdue and that the team caused unnecessary stress by dragging out the negotiations. Others, however, expressed considerable relief and some shock after seeing the price tag. Many said that LeMahieu is well worth at least $100 million and asked why other franchises didn't offer similar deals to the young star.
mets fans are quiet rn. big daddy yankees back on the market— Matthew Rodriguez (@Mattrod_27) January 15, 2021
Perfect marriage. Was no doubt in my mind this would get done. Excited to see him finish his career/30s strong in that ballpark. Wen a huge fan since LSU.— Shelfy (@RealShelfy) January 15, 2021
Phillies are literally selling all of their guys because they can’t afford them, why would they pay up for a big FA— Brandon Szubinski (@bszubs11) January 15, 2021
I was fully expecting 5/110 so this is amazing— Hoodie Britton #BLM (@HoodieZack) January 15, 2021
Fr he deserves more !— Loraxx☁️ (@AmandaLorii) January 15, 2021
By far the best hitter on the Yankees the last 2 years— chris 🇩🇴🐝 (@_AKASOR) January 15, 2021
Thanks for gradually shaving a few years off my life through this all but LFGGGG— Vin Napolitano (@VinNapolitano) January 15, 2021
I wasn’t worried at all 😂 pic.twitter.com/rEDIQakqtp— Eric (@Medic968) January 15, 2021
Thank God! If we did not re-sign DJ I would seriously question the Yankees desire to win a World Series! He is our Derek Jeter! Doesn’t talk nonsense, doesn’t strike out, great clutch hitter with power, outstanding on defense, and versatile as hell! Hallelujah— Fred Stengel (@CoachStengel66) January 15, 2021
It's about time. The #Yankees should have cemented this earlier with DJ. It has made for some interesting speculation though.— BaseballBiz (@TheBaseballBiz) January 15, 2021
YEAH BUDDY; ENCORE, DJ! ⚾️⚾️ #Yankees #NYY pic.twitter.com/Dwo3mVD75W— Michael Mannucci (@MikeMannucci13) January 15, 2021
#DJ is staying with the @Yankees and it’s #Friday pic.twitter.com/KVpzyvBGhu— Christopher M. (@CMcEwan13) January 15, 2021
Hahaha about time man— Doan (@doan_619) January 15, 2021
Congratulations to the Yankees on getting back to the World Series. It has been quite some time.— Dr. Senator America (@SandyKazmir) January 15, 2021