DJ Mashata Reportedly Murdered in South Africa

Popular comedian and DJ Peter "Mashata" Mabuse has died. Mabuse, who also went by "Msindo" or Noisemaker," was reportedly shot and killed in Soshanguve, a township situated north-west of Pretoria in South Africa, early Sunday, according to local news reports.

Details of the incident are scarce at this time, but Kaya 959 reported that Mabuse was traveling with another person when unidentified assailants opened fire on their car. Both Mabuse and the other passenger were injured in the shooting, with the DJ succumbing to his injuries at the hospital. The conditions of the other victim, who was not identified, is not known at this time.

"[The] shooting involved two men aged 46 and 45 years during the early hours of today [Sunday]. One victim died in hospital while the other was injured," Gauteng police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza said in a statement, per Times Live. The two victims were driving near TUT (Tshwane University of Technology) in Soshanguve when shots were fired at their vehicle. The suspects fled and police are following several leads."

Mabuse's family confirmed the DJ's passing in a statement later Sunday, saying, per their representative, "The family is appreciative of all the messages of support and condolences that have started to flow in and humbly request that they be given the space and time to deal with the trauma." The family said details of a memorial and funeral service will be announced later this week.

Born in Hammanskraal, Gauteng, Mabuse studied at the Tshwane University of Technology, according to The South African. He rose to fame when he began sharing videos to social media showcasing his comedy, broadcasting, and musical talents. In the clips, Mabuse discussed relationships and being in love. Outside of his social media presence, Mabuse also worked as a sports analyst at TUT FM 96.20 and a stadium announcer for Orlando Pirates FC and owned an entertainment company called Mashata-Tainment.

Paying tribute to Mabuse, fellow DJ Lerato Kganyag wrote on her Instagram Stories, per News 24, "Le re robile di pelo (you have broken our hearts)." Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club said, "we pray that the Almighty comforts and strengthens the Mabuse family, his fans, friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry, Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones and everyone that was touched by his talent, entertainment and laughter."

Tshwane police have opened two dockets of murder and attempted murder in connection to the shooting, Noxolo Kweza said.