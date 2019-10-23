XFL Announces 2020 Schedule for All Eight Teams

Once the 2019 NFL season ends, a new professional football league be kicking things off. On Tuesday, the XFL announced its 2020 schedule for all eight teams. And Like the Alliance of American Football that began and folded earlier this year, the XFL will play two games on Saturdays and two games on Sundays. The first game of the year will be on Saturday, February 8 when the Seattle Dragons take on the D.C. Defenders at 2 p.m. ET. There will be another game at 5 p.m. ET as the Los Angeles Wildcats will face the Houston Roughnecks.

On Feb. 9, the Tampa Bay Vipers will take on the New York Guardians at 2 p.m. The second game on Sunday will be the St. Louis BattleHawks vs. the Dallas Renegades. The season will go on until April 26 which will be the XFL Championship game. All games will air on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1 and FS2.

“The eight-team league is divided into two four-team divisions (East and West). The XFL East features the DC Defenders, New York Guardians, St. Louis BattleHawks and Tampa Bay Vipers. The Dallas Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Los Angeles Wildcats, and Seattle Dragons comprise the XFL West,” the XFL said in a press release. “Each XFL team will host five home games and will play a schedule that features a home-and-home series against division rivals and one game against each team in the other division.”

This is a new pro football league, but this will be the second go-round for the XFL. The league, which was founded by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, kicked off in 2001. And like the 2020 version, the 2001 edition had eight teams including the Los Angeles Extreme who ended up winning the league championship. However, the XFL only lasted for one season for a number of reasons including profit loss and low TV ratings. There were a number of things the XFL did differently than the NFL such as an opening scramble for the ball instead of the coin toss and making the forward motion legal.

“The XFL is about football and fun, and our team identities are intended to signify just that,” said XFL President and COO, Jeffrey Pollack in a press release. “Now it’s up to our fans and players to help write the story. What happens on the field and in the community, in the years ahead, will determine the true spirit of each team.”