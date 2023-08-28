'WWE Raw' Superstar and Wife Expecting First Child After 'IVF Journey'

A WWE Superstar is about to be a father. Bronson Reed, who appears on WWE Raw, went to Instagram to announce he and his wife, Paige, are expecting a baby girl in 2024. Reed shared a photo of a onesie with their baby's sonogram. The professional wrestler showed love to his wife, calling her an "absolute rock star" and "my hero."

"Thank you to all of those that reached out when I spoke about the IVF journey my wife and I have been on, Reed wrote. Paige has been an absolute rock star through the whole process and is truly my hero. We were successful and are expecting a baby girl! BIG DADDY COMING IN 2024."

Reed, 35, joined WWE in 2019 and began competing in NXT. In May 2021, Reed won the NXT North American Championship, beating Johnny Gargano in a steel cage match. He lost the title to Isaiah "Swerve" Scott the following month and was released from his WWE contract in August. During his time away from WWE, Reed competed in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Impact Wrestling. In May 2022, Reed announced his departure from Impact Wrestling and returned to WWE in December. In May, Reed competed for the United States Championship but lost to Austin Theory in a triple threat match that also included Bobby Lashley.

In February, Reed appeared on WWE After the Bell and talked about his process of returning to WWE which included messaging Triple H. "I was actually here at home, and it was Triple H that called me. I always had a great relationship with him," Reed said, per Fightful. "At the time, I was working with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and it looked like I could do one of two things. I could have signed on with them to stay longer, or I could have come back to WWE. I sent a text to Hunter just to see if he was interested. He was, so he set up a time to call me. He called me, and we had a great chat about everything, not just coming back to WWE, but wrestling in general; what I've been doing.

"It just felt right. It felt like, 'Okay, this is the move that I need to make.' I said to Hunter, 'I didn't get to do those things like [compete in a] Royal Rumble or [at] WrestleMania or [in]an Elimination Chamber. These are the things that I wanted to be able to do.' So I'm very happy that I'm back to be able to do those things."