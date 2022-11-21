WWE Already Has WrestleMania Location Planned for 2027

It looks like WWE has a location for WrestleMania in 2027. According to Mike Organ of The Tennessean, WWE is planning to have its biggest event of the year at the proposed enclosed stadium in Nashville, Tennessee if the deal goes through. Butch Spyridon, the CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp., had spoken to WWE in the past about WrestleMania, but talks have ramped up after the Tennessee Titans and Nashville Mayor John Cooper delivered draft terms for the enclosed proposed stadium to the Nashville Council in October.

"The minute the mayor's office and the Titans released the stadium term sheet, we started looking for opportunities," Spyridon said. "WWE had an incredible experience at Nissan Stadium this past summer, and we started talking. WrestleMania is considered the No. 6 top sports event brand in the world, and we are grateful for their confidence and belief in Nashville."

Nashville to host WWE WrestleMania 43 if new enclosed stadium built



"Los Angeles will host WrestleMania 39 in April 2023. After that, Philadelphia will host WrestleMania 40 in April 2024. The locations for WrestleManias 41 and 42 haven't been revealed."https://t.co/OIRZvkcNT2 — Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) November 21, 2022

WWE released a statement confirming the plans to have WrestleMania in Nashville if the proposed stadium gets built. "Nashville has exploded as a cultural center in the United States and as the land of opportunity," the statement read. "WWE looks forward to hosting many events in partnership with the great city of Nashville at the proposed enclosed stadium."

If WrestleMania comes to Nashville, it could have an estimated economic impact of $206.5 million on the city. "(WrestleMania) is a weeklong event potentially worth upwards of $200 million and is broadcast in 57 countries," Spyridon explained to the Council. "This is just the beginning of what our city can do if the stadium deal is approved. Deep appreciation to WWE, the Titans and the state for getting this done."

WWE recently announced that WrestleMania XL (2024) will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The upcoming WrestleMania 39 is set to take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. There's no word where WWE will host WrestleMania in 2025 and 2026.

WrestleMania 38 was held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The event was split into two nights, and that move began at WrestleMania 37 in 2020 when no fans were in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the event being as big as it is, WrestleMania will likely be two-nights long going forward.