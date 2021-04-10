WWE Fans Rejoice After WrestleMania 37 Narrowly Avoids Cancellation

Saturday night, an estimated 25,000 fans flocked to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa so they could watch the first night of WrestleMania 37, which is streaming exclusively on Peacock. However, they dealt with some early weather-related issues. There was severe weather in the area that sent the fans in search of shelter. This weather created questions about whether the highly-anticipated event would deal with a rain delay or if it would not take place at all. WWE did not mention any cancellations as the kickoff show approached, leading to rejoicing among the fans. There were several people on social media on Saturday evening taking part in spirited debates about the weather. Some called for a delay due to potential thunderstorms. Others said that it was time to get the show on the road and provide some entertainment for the in-person fans. Another group just simply talked about how they were excited to watch the big matches. The comments continued as the start of WrestleMania 37 approached.

LIVE FOOTAGE OF VINCE MCMAHON pic.twitter.com/1ut1cl8uU5 — Alex (@ContrarianAlex) April 10, 2021 "Storm clouds brewing over [Raymond James Stadium] as night one of [WrestleMania] approaches. 'A smooth sea never made a skilled sailor.' - Franklin D. Roosevelt," one wrestling fan commented. They acknowledged the potential weather-related issues but also used quotes to show how WWE and the performers would overcome them in order to put on an entertaining show. prevnext

So is the Undertaker showing up — Tykiyah (@Theroyalsheep2) April 10, 2021 Following WrestleMania 36, The Undertaker announced that he was done with professional wrestling. WWE confirmed that he had retired, but some fans did not believe them. These fans proclaimed that the rainfall in Tampa was just a precursor for The Undertaker showing up and winning an important match. prevnext

1 hour and 14 minutes till #WrestleMania first night with fans in attendance which I'm against giant Gatherings of people right now but I'm still soooo damnnnnnn excited babyyyyyyyyyy let's gooooooo!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/IYwcLDUa1H — ezku's Nation (@ezku_nation) April 10, 2021 "WrestleMania an hour and I need my old man nap," one of many fans commented on Saturday. There were several discussions among those that tuned in for WrestleMania 37, many of which highlighted the need for a proper pre-match ritual. These fans said that they would be ready to watch the event due to taking naps earlier in the day. prevnext

Vince and Hunter keeping an eye on the weather for #WrestleMania Night 1 and Night 2!! #WrestleMania37 #WrestleManiaWeek @WWE @WWECreative_ish @nodqdotcom pic.twitter.com/cwQZVECUC0 — SuperRetroThrowback (@SuperRetroTBR) April 10, 2021 "No wind, no rain is gonna stop us [WrestleMania]" another fan commented. Several people on social media said that the rain would force the cancellation of the long-awaited event. However, others that were in attendance posted photos and said that the inclement weather would not cause any issues. prevnext

#Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/dB9emG4OHr — De las luchas (@DeLasLuchas) April 10, 2021 While some fans did have concerns about the rainfall and potential lightning strikes in the area, others did not. They called for the skies to open but for the show to go on. They wanted to see some high-profile matches take place in the middle of a downpour. Although they clarified that they also wanted the performers to be safe. prevnext

#WrestleMania

WWE Universe be like: pic.twitter.com/8enDqW4NDD — #BrokenMania (@BrokenWWESC) April 10, 2021 "NASCAR Fans and Wrestling fans both hate rain," one Twitter user commented amid the weather talk. They referenced the seemingly constant threat of weather delays that occur in stock car racing. For example, Friday night's Xfinity Series race came to a halt after only 91 laps due to rain and lightning. It moved to Sunday. prevnext