WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch

WWE will have one final big premium live event (also known as a pay-per-view event) before 2022 comes to an end. The Superstars will take over the TD Garden in Boston for Survivor Series War Games. The event will start on Saturday (Nov. 26) at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock. The kickoff show will begin streaming at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock and all of WWE's social media platforms.

Roman Reigns, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will be in action on Saturday but won't be defending his title he will team up with The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn to battle The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch) Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens in a WarGames match. This will be the first time the main roster of WWE will have a WarGames match, which consists of two rings inside a cage. A WarGames match starts with one member of each team entering the cage. After five minutes, a member from one of the teams enters the match giving one team a 2-1 advantage. After two minutes, a member of the other team would enter to even the odds. Entrants then alternate between teams every two minutes until everyone is in the ring. The winner is determined if a participant submits, is knocked out or is pinned.

There will also be a women's WarGames match at Survivor Series. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai) Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley will take on Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim and a mystery participant. Bayley and Belair have been feuding for months and this could be the final battle between the two.

Ronda Rousey will defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Shotzi. Earlier this month, Shotzi became the No.1 contender for the title when she defeated Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Sonya Deville, Lacy Evans and Xia Li and a six-pack challenge.

AJ Styles will take on Finn Bálor in a singles match. Styles can't seem to shake Bálor, which is why he brought back Karl Anderon and Luke Gallows to help him. They will be in his corner along with Yim while Bálor will have The Judgement Day members Damian Preist, Dominik Mysterio and Ripley.

The United States Championship will be on the line as Seth Rollins (current champion), Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory will battle in a triple-threat match. Rollins recently defeated Lashley for the title and Theory cashed in his Money in the Bank contract against Rollins earlier this month only to lose in a hard-fought match.