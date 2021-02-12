WWE Superstars Keith Lee and Mia Yim Reveal Engagement

✖

Keith Lee and Mia Yim are getting married. On Thursday evening, Yim, who can be seen on Monday Night Raw, went to Twitter to announce she is engaged to Lee, who is also a member on the Raw roster. The couple made their WWE debut in 2018 in NXT and were promoted to Raw last year.

This news comes just a couple of weeks after Yim tested positive for COVID-19. The positive test led to her missing the Royal Rumble. "This morning at around 10:30 am, I debunked a rumor stating I was positive with Covid," Yim tweeted last month. "For that, I must make a statement. I have been getting tested every week for several months now, all have been negatives. I was negative last week. I got tested this afternoon, less than an hour ago and it came back positive. Please respect my privacy. Please stay safe, wash your hands, and wear a mask. See you all soon!"

As a result of Yim's positive test, Lee was forced to miss the Royal Rumble as well, which was a blow to WWE considering the company has big plans for him. On the Nitty Gritty Dirt Show, Bill Bhatti said: "I still don’t know at this point which one of them does have it but I do know there is COVID in that household and I know that one of them has it bad. Otherwise, they would have been back Monday."

There were reports that Lee was going to win the Royal Rumble match, which would have meant he would have had a title match at WrestleMania. However, WWE chairman Vince McMahon shot down that idea, saying the Lee might not "be ready" to be a main eventer.

"WWE was strongly considering Keith Lee winning it [Royal Rumble] due to his popularity with WWE fans, but Vince McMahon threw the wrench into that idea," the source explained to SportsKeeda. "His input has been kind of shaded by underlings lately due to his age, but his thoughts on Lee make sense. Lee would be exposed as not being ready for the main roster, especially if he started early. Starting much later in the Rumble would confirm he wasn’t ready."