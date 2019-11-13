WWE Superstar Sin Cara Requests His Release

Wrestler Sin Cara has officially requested his release from the WWE, per his Twitter account. He revealed the news with a very lengthy statement, which was written in Spanish. ProWrestlingSheet.com translated the post and confirmed that Sin Cara is no longer hoping to be part of WWE Wrestling.

The current wrestler portraying Sin Cara is actually named Jorge Arias. He permanently replaced the original, Luis Urive Alvirde, in 2013. He signed a contract extension in 2018 that would keep him with WWE through 2022. Although he later refuted the claim of a contract extension.

Sin Cara had been out of action due to injury but was able to mount a comeback in time for the recent draft. He also paired with a masked female wrestler named Carolina to fight Zelina Vega.

Last night, after praying and considering it a lot, thinking about my children and their future, I made one of the most difficult but sensible decisions I have had to make in my professional wrestling career; I have asked for my WWE release. Since I was a child, all I wanted to do was fight and all my life I have taken decisions and sacrifices to put myself in a position to fulfill that dream. There are 20 long years of experience and total dedication to my sport that I love and respect. I have traveled the world, met incredible people and fought for the incredible fans of the WWE Universe. I am so grateful for the opportunity they gave me, however, I realized that I am stuck in a place where I am not valued as an athlete or talent. I have worked hard and honestly for many years to polish my trade, I have been loyal, respectful, a team player, support and I have waited patiently for the opportunity to show the world everything I can do. Unfortunately, after all these years, that opportunity never came or I feel that it will ever come while I remain where I am. The best years of my professional wrestling career are coming and I think the best is yet to come! I am a healthy, disciplined man, respectful of my profession and its environment, of my companions and mainly of the public who has never failed. This is not the end, on the contrary, this is the beginning of the next chapter and I am excited for what the future holds! I want to thank WWE for this incredible chapter, I will always be grateful. Most importantly, thanks to the WWE Universe for its unwavering support and to all my public that in all parts of the world has supported me and showed its affection, the only way I can correspond is by continuing to provide with all the narrow, passion and professionalism that I have Always shown. Thanks from the bottom of my heart.

Arias has been with WWE since 2009. When he first took over the role of Sin Cara, which was on a temporary basis, he defeated Tyson Kidd. The original Sin Cara later returned to the role after serving a 30-day suspension for violating the WWE’s Wellness Program.

The pair later faced off against each other in the ring due to a longstanding rivalry. The original Sin Cara in Azul reigned victorious in Mexico City. Arias later took on the name “Hunico” while portraying the role of a hoodlum. He remained in the Hunico role until the original Sin Cara left the company in 2013, at which point he donned the mask once again.

