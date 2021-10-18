WWE Superstar Welcomes Baby, Reveals Photos From Home Birth

Congratulations are in order for Lacey Evans! The WWE superstar recently welcomed her second child with husband Alfonso Estrella-Kadlec. Evans shared the exciting news with fans over the weekend, revealing that she welcomed her daughter early Saturday morning via a home birth with her husband and their first daughter, Summer, at her side.

Evans opened up about the arrival of her second child on Instagram, where she shared a series of intimate photos documenting the birth, the first image being an emotional photo showing little Summer offering her mother support. Opening up about her decision to give birth at home rather than at the hospital, Evans shared that after learning she was expecting, she and her husband found out that due to COVID-19 safety protocols, “family wouldn’t get to fully be apart of welcoming our second child into the world.” This meant that Summer “wouldn’t be allowed in the hospital at all and my husband would have many restrictions.” Evans said she “couldn’t imagine my Lil lady missing it. I couldn’t imagine the limitations and the birthing experience we would be left with.” And so, she and her husband opted for a home birth,with their bundle of joy arriving at “4:20am in my recliner” weighing 7-pounds, 8-ounces. Evans said both her daughter and husband were “by my side the entire time.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I got to see her reaction. I got to watch his smile,” Evans continued. “It was one of the hardest yet most rewarding things I’ve ever done and She is perfect. I’m going to take a nap now.”

The little one’s arrival came after Evans stepped away from the wing several months ago. The WWE superstar initially revealed her pregnancy via a WWE storyline that also included WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. While fans initially believed it was nothing more than a storyline, Evans later announced in February that she was in fact pregnant. During an appearance on the 100th episode of The Bellas Podcast, Evans shared that she learned she was expecting “one week to the day before Elimination Chamber.”

Evans and Estrella-Kadlec shared in June that they were expecting a baby girl, with Evans expressing, “my Lil lady will now have the best side kick, best friend and best bond a woman could ask for. A sister!” News of the little one’s arrival has been met with dozens of congratulatory messages from Evans’ fellow WWE superstars, including Sasha Banks, Dana Brooke, Rhea Ripley, and more.