Rapper Arrested on Weed and Gun Charges

Rapper Jackboy is being held in police custody without bond after he was booked on several drug and weapons charges.

Florida rapper Jackboy is facing multiple charges after he was arrested in Port St. Lucie last week. On Tuesday, March 12, the Port St. Lucie Police Department booked the musician, real name Pierre Delince, on several drug and weapons charges after they pulled over the black Chevrolet Suburban he was driving.

The traffic stop was carried out just before 11 p.m. local time after officers noticed the vehicle's windows were too tinted and detected the scent of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle, according to WTVX-West Palm. Detectives also noted that the driver allegedly called someone using FaceTime while stopped at a redlight and continued the call when the light turned green and they began to drive again. The officers ultimately pulled the vehicle over, with the police report noting that one of the detectives knew Delince, 26, was a convicted felon and was driving with a suspended license.

Jackboy was arrested last night and charged with possession of a firearm by a gang-related convicted felon, two counts of possession of cannabis over 20 grams (THC liquid) and five other charges, WQCS News reports.



During a search of the vehicle, officers discovered a vape pen, a "Yurple Drizzle Goblin" container with marijuana residue, and two empty marijuana packages, according to WPTV. A "Glock 19 handgun loaded with one round in the chamber and a loaded clear extended magazine containing 32 rounds on the front passenger floorboard" was also found inside the vehicle, something that Delince cannot possess or buy due to an active protection order stemming from a previous incident. Delince's brother Rodney arrived at the scene and claimed the handgun belonged to him. He allegedly told officers that he accidentally left the gun behind after getting dropped off not long before the traffic stop.

Delince was ultimately arrested and booked into the St. Lucie County jail on counts of possession of a weapon by a felon, use or display of a firearm during a felony, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, as well as multiple misdemeanors. He remains in police custody without bond.

The Florida-based rapper, who last year was accused of sexual and physical assault by an artist affiliated with his 1804 Records label, has faced numerous run-ins with the last. He was previously arrested in September 2023 on charges of burglary of an occupied dwelling unarmed and stalking of the cyber variety. In March 2021, he was arrested in Georgia on charges of gun possession.

Rising to fame following the release of his mixtape Stick Up Kid in 2016, Delince has several albums under his belt, including New Jack City, JackNDaBox, and Lost in My Head. The musician was previously signed to Kodak Black's label, Sniper Gang Records, but after an apparent falling out, he went independent. In 2022, he released his latest album Majorly Independent.