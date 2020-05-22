WWE Alum Shad Gaspard Called 'Great Human Being' by Triple H After Shocking Death

✖

Shad Gaspard, a former WWE star, died this week after getting caught in a riptide in California, and Triple H is upset he's no longer here. The former WWE Champion and current WWE executive talked to TMZ about Gaspard, admitting it's a huge loss. Gaspard was last seen on WWE TV in 2010, but people loved being around him because of his personality. Sharing he was a "great guy," Triple H reveals Gaspard was beloved by many. "Shad was one of those guys that everybody loved. [...] He's just the greatest guy. So nice and finding success in all these other things he was doing in Hollywood and everything else," he said.

Gaspard was swimming with his son on Sunday when they got caught in a riptide with other swimmers. Lifeguards went in to save the swimmers, and when they attempted to save Gaspard and his son, Gaspard said to save Aryeh first. Along with talking to TMZ, Triple H took to Twitter to pay tribute to Gaspard. "I join fans around the world as we remember Shad Gaspard as a beloved performer and a caring father. In absolutely tragic circumstances, please keep his loved ones in your thoughts."

Triple H also told TMZ Gaspard was honored on Wednesday's NXT show. However, Triple H said it's likely the company will honor him again on SmackDown Friday night. Along with Triple H, a number of WWE stars have paid tribute to Gaspard, who was known for being one half of the WWE tag team Cryme Tyme.

Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson sent a message to Gaspard and his family on Instagram. "This one hurts. Great guy. My deepest condolences and love to Shad Gaspard's wife, son and family," Johnson wrote. "Shad drowned in the ocean, but not before instructing lifeguards to save his 10yr old son first. That's the love of a father. This is a tough one to process. Love and light to Shad's family. And your warrior spirit lives on through your son."

Gaspard made his WWE debut in 2006. He was released in 2007 but returned in 2008. WWE released Gaspard against in 2010, and he went on to focus on his acting career. He starred in various films including Think Like A Man Too, Get Hard, and Sandy Wexler where he performed stunts. He also performed stunts in the DC film Birds of Prey.