Report: WWE Sets Next Saudi Arabia Date for Halloween

WWE will be heading back to Saudi Arabia very soon. According to PWInsider, the world’s biggest professional wrestling organization will have another event in the middle eastern country on Oct. 31. The name of the event is tentatively called “Crown Jewel 2019” but that has yet to be confirmed by WWE. “Crown Jewel 2019 is scheduled to take place in Riyadh at the King Saud University Stadium and it will air live on the WWE Network.

Per PWInsider, the next @WWE show from Saudi Arabia will take place on Halloween. So no trick or treating this year all you little ones, we’ve got “Sweet Saudi Money 4: The Search For More… Money” to enjoy. — Jason Solomon (@solomonster) August 5, 2019

As far as matches go, WWE hasn’t announced which superstars will travel to Saudi Arabia as well as how many matches will be on the card. With the event taking place on the other side of the world, it will air live during the afternoon, so it won’t mess with Halloween plans for kids who live in the United States.

WWE has been promoting events in Saudi Arabia since 2014. They have done three house shows in the country and the first televised event took place on April 27, 2018, which was called “The Greatest Royal Rumble.” The top match was the 50-man royal rumble which lasted over an hour. Braun Stroman was the superstar who came out on top as he eliminated 49 other wrestlers.

On November 2, 2018, WWE came back to Saudi Arabia for “Crown Jewel.” The main event was the team of Shawn Michaels and Triple H taking on The Undertaker and Kane. Michaels and Triple H won the match which lasted nearly 30 minutes.

Back in June, WWE Network aired “Super Showdown” and the main event was The Undertaker vs. Goldberg. It was only a 10-minute match and The Undertaker came out on top.

One of the things WWE would like to do for the upcoming event is to have a match that would feature the women. For “Super Showdown,” Natalya and Alexa Bliss traveled with WWE to Saudia Arabia in hopes to have a match. However, The General Sports Assembly told WWE the match wasn’t happening and both female competitors could not appear on the show in any capacity due to the country’s restrictive laws against women.

That said, Renee Young was able to commentate on the show. So WWE may try again in October to see if they can get their women’s match.