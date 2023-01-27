WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Full Card and Predictions

One of WWE's biggest events is here. The 2023 Royal Rumble will take place on Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and marks the start of the road to WrestleMania 39. The event is considered a fan favorite because of the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches. 30 men and 30 women will compete to earn spots at WrestleMania and have a chance to win a championship.

One WWE Superstar fans are looking forward to seeing is Cody Rhodes who has been out for months with a pectoral injury. He will compete in the Royal Rumble match with 29 other men. "It's not a sport where your tenure earns you anything. It's what you've done for me lately," Rhodes said on Monday Night Raw on Dec. 26, per Cageside Seats.

"Even though I wasn't present for a good chunk of the year, what I was able to do I think really did register with a lot of the WWE Universe, and I want to pick up right back where I left off, right back in that little kid's shoes who had the biggest dreams. Because in this time that we're in I have an opportunity at making that happen. I'm being incredibly vague here, I get it, but I think anyone who is a fan of what we do can read between the lines." Here's a look at the full card and predictions for the 2023 Royal Rumble which will stream on Peacock Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.