WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Full Card and Predictions
One of WWE's biggest events is here. The 2023 Royal Rumble will take place on Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and marks the start of the road to WrestleMania 39. The event is considered a fan favorite because of the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches. 30 men and 30 women will compete to earn spots at WrestleMania and have a chance to win a championship.
One WWE Superstar fans are looking forward to seeing is Cody Rhodes who has been out for months with a pectoral injury. He will compete in the Royal Rumble match with 29 other men. "It's not a sport where your tenure earns you anything. It's what you've done for me lately," Rhodes said on Monday Night Raw on Dec. 26, per Cageside Seats.
"Even though I wasn't present for a good chunk of the year, what I was able to do I think really did register with a lot of the WWE Universe, and I want to pick up right back where I left off, right back in that little kid's shoes who had the biggest dreams. Because in this time that we're in I have an opportunity at making that happen. I'm being incredibly vague here, I get it, but I think anyone who is a fan of what we do can read between the lines." Here's a look at the full card and predictions for the 2023 Royal Rumble which will stream on Peacock Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.
Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
Roman Reigns (champion) vs. Kevin Owens
Reigns and Owens have had their share of battles over the years, and this match will likely be intense. Reigns have been Universal Champion since August 2020 and WWE Champion since April of last year. Owens is looking to win the Universal Championship for the second time and the WWE Championship for the first time in his career.
Raw Women's Championship
Bianca Belair (champion) vs. Alexa Bliss
Belair has been Raw Women's Champion since beating Becky Lynch for the title at WrestleMania 39 last year. Bliss hasn't been Raw Women's Champion since 2018 and has shown she will do anything it takes to have the title around her waist.
The Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match
Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight
Wyatt made his return to WWE in October after being released by the company in July 2021. He's taking on LA Knight who made his main roster debut last year after spending a year in NXT.
Women's Royal Rumble Match
The winner of the match can either face the Raw or SmackDown (or NXT) Women's Champion at WrestleMania. Some of the Superstars competing in the match are Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Zelina Vega, Emma, Rhea Ripley and Candice LeRae.
Men's Royal Rumble Match
The winner of the match can either face the Raw or SmackDown (or NXT) Champion at WrestleMania. Some of the Superstars competing in the match are Cody Rhodes, Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins.
Predictions
Undisputed WWE Championship: Roman Reigns
Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair
The Mountian Dew Pitch Black Match: Bray Wyatt
I think Regins and Belair will hold on to their titles until WrestleMania. Wyatt could lose to LA Knight due to interference from Uncle Howdy, but I don't see it happening.
More Predictions
Men's Royal Rumble: Cody Rhodes
Women's Royal Rumble: Rhea Ripley
Rhodes is an easy pick since he's returning and is on a path to winning the title. Ripley has been the most dominant female star over the last few months and the most likely pick to beat Belair for the RAW Women's Championship.