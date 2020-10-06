WWE: Robert Roode Downplays Rumors of Beer Money Reunion With James Storm

✖

Robert Roode recently made his return to WWE after being in Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic. He took on Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship last year and faced him again in a six-man tag match this past Monday on Raw. However, are pro wrestling fans about to see Roode reunite with his former TNA/Impact Wrestling tag team partner James Storm? Roode spoke to ComicBook.com about a possible Beer Money reunion and said he's heard nothing about it.

"I haven't heard a word about James Storm coming in," Roode said. "Nobody ever approached me about the idea of getting us back together or him even being hired. So whether that's true or not, I have no idea, but as far as I'm concerned, I'm happy doing what I'm doing. I have a great tag team partner in Dolph Ziggler. I think we have some amazing chemistry together. We were former tag team champions and looking forward to being tag team champions again."

Beer Money was a very successful tag team during their time at TNA/Impact Wrestling. Roode and Storm won the TNA World Tag Team Championship five times and are the longest-reigning tag team champions in the promotion's history. Pro Wrestling Illustrated name Beer Money Tag Team of the Year in 2008 and 2011. Roode was with TNA/Impact Wrestling from 2004-2016. He signed with WWE that year and became NXT Champion. He made his main roster debut in 2017 and then won the United States Championship. Roode is also a two-time Raw Tag Team Champion. Storm was recently in NWA, but his contract expired last month.

"NXT was a great spot for me," Roode said. "When I first came to WWE, I was able to be a part of that brand early on, and do my part and try to really grow that brand, and had the opportunity to be their champion, and to be on top, and to main event TakeOvers. "That was just a great experience and the brand itself has now grown even larger. So wherever the job takes me, I'm going to be there and I'm going to do everything I can to be a guy that the brand can lean on, and to be in the mix, and to take every opportunity that is given to me and make the best of it."