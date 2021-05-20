WWE Releases Controversial Superstar and Former Champion

✖

WWE has made another big move. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, WWE released Velveteen Dream on Thursday. This comes after WWE released six NXT Superstars and two NXT referees.

Dream (real name Patrick Clark), 25, was one of the top Superstars in NXT, winning the North American in January 2019. Last year, Dream was in the middle of some controversy when was accused of sexual misconduct on two separate occasions. He was off WWE TV from May to August last year as he was reportedly recovering from injuries suffered in a car accident. When talking to CBS Sports, Triple H defended Drew saying WWE has investigated the accusations and found nothing.

Dream Over! Velveteen Dream has finally been released from WWE. Wrestling Twitter Wins. pic.twitter.com/TVfHtUqIpz — TheElitist (@TheElitistonYT2) May 20, 2021

"You know, in this day today, accusations are made and you take them all very seriously," Triple H said. "You look into them the best you can, and you find out what is there and what isn't. In this situation, [Clark] was also involved in a car accident. That's what took him off TV. In the moment, all this other stuff happens and you look into it and you find that there is a situation that people bring to everyone's attention, you look into it and find that it is what it is and there's nothing there.

"Everything that we have done, we are comfortable with him continuing to do what he does and everything else. But he had a car accident. It stemmed down to people thought we removed him from TV for different reasons. We didn't. He was in a car accident. Once he was medically cleared to be able to return to the ring from his car accident, we continued forward the way we did. We looked into what was there and we didn't find anything."

Dream responded to the accusations on social media. "Be assured I did not communicate inappropriately with anyone," Dream wrote. "A private photo of mine was shared without my consent or knowledge and I am working with a third party to look into this matter. Along with winning the North American Championship, Drew won an NXT Year-End Award for his feud with Aleister Black. He also won the World's Collide tournament in 2019.