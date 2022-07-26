'WWE Raw' Suffers Glaring Production Error, Paul Heyman Calls It Out
WWE Raw is currently broadcasting a historic episode, as it's the first episode without Vince McMahon leading the company. With a lot of eyes on the show, the stakes were even higher for the episode, which is being broadcast live from Madison Square Garden in New York City. During the second Raw segment of the night, the production suffered an embarrassing glitch. To make matters worse, it interrupted Paul Heyman's address to the crowd/viewers, and he was not going to let it go unaddressed.
Heyman was in the ring with The Bloodline (Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns) when his mic cut out momentarily. He tapped the device until it was working again and then called out the unnamed "sound guy" who was in charge of the equipment. "We have a sound guy that must be from New Jersey or something." He then referenced McMahon's exit from the company, saying, "We want your name written down. You are the next one out the door."
The response to the moment online was big, with many praising the moment as another example of Heyman's expertise on the mic. Scroll through to read some of the reactions to the unscripted moment from USA Network viewers.
Paul Heyman. Money at all times. pic.twitter.com/rvkO6gREn5— CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) July 26, 2022
PAUL HEYMAN HAS NO CHILL 😂😭
“you’ll be the next one out the door”#WWERaw— Rudy. Ⓐ (@VibinRudy) July 26, 2022
“The sound guy is the next one out the door”
Paul heyman is gold! 😂😂 #WWERaw— 👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 (@AdamGoldberg28) July 26, 2022
Cold Blooded😭— Jason G from the S.A.T. (@TheBabyfaceHeel) July 26, 2022
Paul Heyman: "The sound guy must be from New Jersey. Be sure to write your name down -- you'll be the next guy out the door."
OHHHHHHHH!!!! HEYMAN IS UNLEASHED! 🤣🤣 #WWERAW— Just Alyx (@JustAlyxCentral) July 26, 2022
“Sound guy, you are NEXT out the door!”
Paul Heyman already taking shots. Damn! #WWERaw— Christian Maracle (@MaracleMan) July 26, 2022
“next one out the door!” lmaoo not the vince reference?!? 😭 #WWERaw— Fall of Legends (@maliksversion) July 26, 2022
Paul Heyman turning a sound failure into a joke about Vince being “out the door” is really something only he could pull off. #WWERaw— Justin Meeks (@JustinMeeksAR) July 26, 2022