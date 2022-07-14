Paul Heyman Reveals the Biggest Key to WWE's Success (Exclusive)

Despite the competition with other professional wrestling promotions, WWE remains the top company in sports entertainment and based on what has happened recently, one superstar could be the key to WWE's success. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Paul Heyman revealed the WWE Superstar that has been leading the way for the company.

"Roman Reigns," Heyman exclusively told PopCulture. "Last year was the first year in the history of WWE that the company grossed over a billion dollars. Who was the top attraction on every pay-per-view last year? Roman Reigns. Who was the star of network television's SmackDown? Roman Reigns. Who was the top star, undisputed the entire 365-day span that encompassed the year in which WWE grossed a billion dollars for the first time? Roman Reigns. So what's WWE's biggest asset? Who's WWE's biggest personality? What's the secret behind WWE's success? I would suggest to you that answer. Your tribal chief, Roman Reigns.

(Photo: WWE)

Heyman might be biased since he's the special counsel to Reigns but there is some truth to what he said. It was announced earlier this year that WWE grossed $1 billion in 2021, and Reigns was the face of the company with him being the Universal Champion for the entire year. Reigns was named Wrestler of the Year by Sports Illustrated in 2021 and ranked No. 2 in Pro Wrestling Illustrated's top 500 singles wrestlers ranking. And with him winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38 in April, Reigns is now the Unidpsuted WWE Universal Champion.

But for WWE to stay on top, building that next superstar will be essential. And that leads to the question of who can be the next face of WWE? "A champion is only as great as the challengers that he turns back," Heyman said. "And what makes Roman Reigns such a great champion is the list of challengers that have come up against him, let alone the list of challengers that are now in that locker room. We have a locker room filled with people that are very capable of being a top star.

"We got a locker room filled with people. I could name 10. I could name 20, off the top of my head. And I would be remiss if I did that, because I would be leaving other people out. We have a locker room filled with the best talent in the history ever collected in this industry. So you take a look in that locker room, you pick anybody you want. I guarantee you, there could be a top star, here in WWE."