Street Profits' 'WWE Raw' Loss After Big WrestleMania Win Baffles Viewers

By Brian Jones

The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) had a big win at WrestleMania 39, beating Braun Strowman and Ricochet, Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) and The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) in a Men's WrestleMania Showcase fatal-four way tag team match. This led to them taking on Undipstued WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a non-title match on WWE Raw. The loss was upsetting for WWE fans who want The Street Profits to be back in the title picture. 

Since joining WWE in 2016, Dawkins and Ford have been one of the best tag teams in the company. They have won the NXT Tag Team Championship, SmackDown Tag Team Championship and Raw Tag Team Championship, making them the second Tag Team Triple Crown Champions in WWE history behind The Revival. But since losing the SmackDown Tag Team title to Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in January 2021, The Street Profits have been fighting to get back on top of the tag team rankings. And with the loss on Monday, fans are not sure when they will hold tag team gold again. Here's a look at fans reacting to The Street Profits' loss. 

Keep Losing

One fan responded: "I'm so close to just watching the PPVs only, the weekly stuff is cutting it too dry."

Why Now?

Another fan said: "Street Profits need to split up after this loss. Otherwise this raw is painfully mid."

Question

One person tweeted: "Just give the Street Profits the win cause this is your average Raw tag match."

Not Great Booking

A fan wrote: "The street profits should be a well known name. they are former nxt, raw & smackdown tag team champs."

Tired

One fan asked: "Why couldn't they make this #WWE raw tag titles match and then make usos comedown so ko n sz can lose this while moving those 4 with SmackDown tag titles while freeing raw ones with street profits."

Big Win, Tough Loss

One person said: "Street profits are stale to me. Would be perfect night for Montez to turn on Dawkins."

Not a Good Start

And this fan wrote: "Like the Street Profits basically earned the RAW versions with their performance and victory in the showcase match."

