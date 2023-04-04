Street Profits' 'WWE Raw' Loss After Big WrestleMania Win Baffles Viewers
The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) had a big win at WrestleMania 39, beating Braun Strowman and Ricochet, Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) and The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) in a Men's WrestleMania Showcase fatal-four way tag team match. This led to them taking on Undipstued WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a non-title match on WWE Raw. The loss was upsetting for WWE fans who want The Street Profits to be back in the title picture.
Since joining WWE in 2016, Dawkins and Ford have been one of the best tag teams in the company. They have won the NXT Tag Team Championship, SmackDown Tag Team Championship and Raw Tag Team Championship, making them the second Tag Team Triple Crown Champions in WWE history behind The Revival. But since losing the SmackDown Tag Team title to Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in January 2021, The Street Profits have been fighting to get back on top of the tag team rankings. And with the loss on Monday, fans are not sure when they will hold tag team gold again. Here's a look at fans reacting to The Street Profits' loss.
Keep Losing
first of all why montez take the pin, second of all WHY do the street profits keep losing every single?! i’m tired pic.twitter.com/I04UC9OdGi— chey ⚡️ (@meloismone) April 4, 2023
One fan responded: "I'm so close to just watching the PPVs only, the weekly stuff is cutting it too dry."prevnext
Why Now?
Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs the street profits sounds like a great match but why do it tonight?
Why couldn't they have saved the match for #Backlash?
Don't like that move at all#WWERaw #rawaftermania— Adam Carl (@AdamCarl2005) April 4, 2023
Another fan said: "Street Profits need to split up after this loss. Otherwise this raw is painfully mid."prevnext
Question
Why make the Street Profits win the showcase match and basically become #1 contenders just to do the job the very next night? #RawAfterMania— Create-A-Wrestler (@CreateAWrestler) April 4, 2023
One person tweeted: "Just give the Street Profits the win cause this is your average Raw tag match."prevnext
Not Great Booking
Why exactly is the Street Profits Ve Owens & Zayn happening NOW?
This is the match they should be building towards at the NEXT PPV, and they are wasting it here on #WWERAW.
Piss poor booking decision right there. #RAWAfterMania— The Jersey Devil (@HistoryMakerDJS) April 4, 2023
A fan wrote: "The street profits should be a well known name. they are former nxt, raw & smackdown tag team champs."prevnext
Tired
i am sick and tired of watching the street profits lose pic.twitter.com/Qkzn3axpuj— 𝐤𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐤𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐲’𝐬 #𝟏 𝐟𝐚𝐧 🎀 (@ms2002princess) April 4, 2023
One fan asked: "Why couldn't they make this #WWE raw tag titles match and then make usos comedown so ko n sz can lose this while moving those 4 with SmackDown tag titles while freeing raw ones with street profits."prevnext
Big Win, Tough Loss
Rey Mysterio & The Street Profits had one of their biggest wins ever and career highlights at Wrestlemania.
All 3 lose 2 days later.— *Uncle Howdy Hottie Hooper* HOOKsuke (@Puto_Takagi) April 4, 2023
One person said: "Street profits are stale to me. Would be perfect night for Montez to turn on Dawkins."prevnext
Not a Good Start
Why bring out the Street Profits on the#rawaftermania only to have them lose to the champs on the start to the next year of content? #WWERaw— Kylo Ken © (@KyloKen_XA) April 4, 2023
And this fan wrote: "Like the Street Profits basically earned the RAW versions with their performance and victory in the showcase match."prev