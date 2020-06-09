WWE: Randy Orton and Tommaso Ciampa Have Heated Twitter Exchange

✖

WWE star Randy Orton started a Twitter feud with NXT's Tommaso Ciampa on Sunday after watching NXT TakeOver: In Your House. He tweeted about the prolific use of the "leg slap," which is when wrestlers slap their leg to make a noise while performing a kick. Ciampa fired back and alleged that Orton's matches make viewers fall asleep.

"Heard #WWENXT #TakeoverInYourHouse was great! Slappin my leg for you guys. Sincerely #legslap," Orton tweeted on Sunday. This comment sparked several responses, including some that disagreed with his point. One wrestling fan said that they don't understand how someone that "stamps their feet when they punch" can take shots at someone who slaps their leg.

Ciampa responded on Monday morning. He lost to Karrion Kross during a quick, one-sided match at TakeOver. The longtime NXT star took shots at Orton's matches and said he was using them to put people to sleep.

"My daughter has been having trouble sleeping. Luckily I found a remedy. Randy Orton matches. Better than NyQuil. Sincerely #AnEntireLockerRoomWhoBustedTheirA—es," he wrote. This response only made the online arguments between wrestling fans continue as they took sides.

"Looks like I hurt the feelings of the self appointed lockeroom leader of a wrestling school. Let me know what time #legslap class starts so I can take my game to the next level," Orton fired back. The back-and-forth appeared to end after this volley, but wrestling fans still awaited Ciampa'sultimate response.

While the NXT star did not respond after the "lockerroom" comment, another person did enter the fray. Orton's wife Kim took a shot at Ciampa on Twitter. "@RandyOrton Isn't that the same guy who took credit for all those 'great matches' that he DIDNT put together?" she wrote on Monday evening.

When the wrestling fans saw Kim's comment, they responded and started arguments of their own. Several proclaimed that Orton's matches are very boring, especially those against John Cena. Others felt it was extremely embarrassing that the professional wrestler's wife was fighting his battles for him.

Orton has been a heel for much of his professional career, which means he is trying to make people hate him. He spoke about this role in 2008 with the Herald Sun in Australia. Orton explained that being a "babyface" is not fun unless you are a character everyone wants to see. He prefers being the villain.

"Maybe it's because I'm not good at it, or I'm a d—head in real life. It's easy for me to go out there and be a prick on the show because it's me times 10. And even though you probably don't like me anyway, give me five minutes, and I'll make you not like me more. Being a heel is fun. It comes so natural," Orton said.