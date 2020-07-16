WWE: NXT Star Tegan Nox Comes out as Lesbian

✖

Tegan Nox is one of the bright young stars in WWE. However, Nox can also be called one of the bravest young stars as she recently came out as a lesbian. In an interview with Newsweek, Nox talked about coming out on Instagram and said she felt like it was the right time to announce it to the world.

"My life has always been a 'don't ask, don't tell' situation, but I felt like it was the right time, especially when you've found the right one you're in love with. It was the right time to do that," she said. Nox also mentioned the reactions have been very positive and she received "texts coming through from so many colleagues and friends. It was nice. It's great to see that there are so many nice people in the world." Before coming out, Knox said she talked to fellow WWE SuperStar Sonya Deville, who is also part of the LGBTQ+ community.

"She was a big, big help," Nox added. "She gave me her phone number and told me to text her if I needed anything. So we keep in contact quite a lot about it." Nox also said Deville was a "massive help with the fans" because they didn't know while her family did.

Nox (real name Steffanie Rhiannon Newell) joined WWE in 2017 and has become one of the staples of NXT. However, her journey in WWE has been challenging, suffering two knee injuries in two years, which are shown in her documentary that can be seen on the WWE Network. She was able to return to action last year, and on Wednesday, she faced Io Shirai for the NXT Women's Championship. Nox lost the match, but at 25 years old, she has plenty of time to achieve all her goals.

"I just want to have fun and travel with my friends," Nox said. That's my milestone. If I get to do cool things like WrestleMania or win a championship one day, that's an added bonus for me." And when asked which WWE SuperStar she wants to face next, Nox said Ruby Riott. "She's such a fantastic wrestler and has such a unique style and we've wrestled way before either of us were in WWE, so I think now to top it off, I want a match with Ruby Riott in WWE."