WWE Money in the Bank 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch

WWE is back with a premium live event (also known as a pay-per-view event). Money in the Bank will take place this Saturday at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, and two WWE Superstars will earn an opportunity to compete in a future world championship match. The event will start on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET and will stream on Peacock. The preshow will start at 7 p.m. ET and stream on WWE.com, Peacock, and WWE social platforms.

The two main events are the men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder matches. On the men's side, Seth Rollins, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Omos, Sami Zayn, Riddle and Madcap Moss will compete to see who will get a world championship match contract. Roman Reigns will have a vested interest in the match since he's the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

"It's a very dicey situation because it's a 24/7 cash-in situation," Reigns' special counsel Paul Heyman exclusively told PopCulture.com. "Anytime that that holder of the agreement, of the contract, wants to cash it in, they can. So, it's a sort of Damocles over the head of Roman Reigns, on the Island of Relevancy. So it's something we have to keep our eyes on at all times."

The women's ladder match will feature Lacey Evans, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, Shotzi and Becky Lynch. Whoever wins will have an opportunity to cash in their contract on the same night depending on the schedule. Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair will defend her Raw Women's Championship against Carmella. Originally, Rhea Ripley was scheduled to take on Belair, but she is dealing with a brain injury.

SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey will defend her title against former SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya. The two will battle not only for the championship belt, but they will see who has the better submission as Rousey has the Juji-Gatame/armbar and Natalya has the sharpshooter. As for the rest of the card, The Usos will defend their Undisputed Tag Team Champions against former Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits. And the United States Championship will be on the line as current title holder Theory will square off against Bobby Lashley.