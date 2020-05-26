WWE's Mandy Rose Celebrates Memorial Day With Patriotic Bikini Photo

✖

Mandy Rose celebrated Memorial Day with a revealing photo posted on social media. Rose went to Instagram to share a pic of her in a bikini that had the colors of the United States. In the caption, Rose wrote, "Happy Memorial Day" and credited Ryan Loco for taking the photo. Rose's bikini shot gain a lot of attention from social media, earning over 222,000 likes as of Tuesday morning.

Rose also received a ton of positive comments for the photo. A few Instagram users posted fire emojis while others used the heart emojis to describe their thoughts of the pic. Before Rose joined WWE, she was a former WBFF Bikini Fitness World Champion, so she knows how to be healthy and stay in shape, which is essential in WWE. Rose has gained popularity in the last year, and she's currently in a storyline where she began a relationship with Otis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandy Rose (@mandysacs) on May 25, 2020 at 1:19pm PDT

"It was actually cute to see people’s reactions on my Instagram once they saw it," Rose said to Pro Wrestling Sheet, talking about when she kissed Otis at WrestleMania 36 in April. "They taped their reactions and it was like 'aww.' You kind of felt like they were there in a way. It was cute to see all the reactions." Rose and Otis kissing was a top moment from WrestleMania 36. The interesting thing about it is Rose pitched the storyline to WWE chairman and owner Vince McMahon. When talking about McMahon, Rose said he talked to her backstage after the show.

"He's a little intimidating, of course," Rose added. "But he's so easy to talk to and he was so happy with everything, the way it all came about. He knows how to handle these types of stories, obviously. He's so good at what he does. But he was really appreciative that I had this idea and I'm really appreciative that we actually followed through and went with it and that it was such a success."

Rose, whose real name is Amanda Rose Saccomanno, started her WWE career in 2015 when she appeared on Tough Enough. She finished second overall in the competition and signed a five-year deal with WWE. She made her main roster debut in November 2017 with Sonya Deville and Paige. Rose and Deville became the tag team Fire & Desire but broke up in April.