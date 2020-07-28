WWE Legend Mick Foley Supports Black Lives Matter, Igniting Massive Response

Mick Foley is 100 percent behind the Black Lives Matter movement. On Monday, the WWE Hall of Famer went to Twitter to post a Black Lives Matter graphic. Pro wrestling fans were very familiar with the graphic as it was in the form of the NWO logo, which was a very popular group back in the late 1990s.

Because of the Black Lives Matter Movement causing a lot of passion both sides, Foley got tons of responses from Twitter users. However, the former WWE Champion also received a message for Dave Bautista who showed a ton of respect to Foley for posting the graphic. Foley knew he was going to lose followers, but it didn't bother him one bit.

Foley retired from wrestling back in 2012 after starting his career in 1983. He has spent time in a number of promotions but is known for his work in WWE and WCW. In his WWE career, Foley was a three-time WWF Champion, a WWF Hardcore champion and an eight-time WWF Tag Team Champion. And of those eight times, three of them were with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Here's a look at fans reacting to Foley's post.