WWE Legend Mick Foley Supports Black Lives Matter, Igniting Massive Response
Mick Foley is 100 percent behind the Black Lives Matter movement. On Monday, the WWE Hall of Famer went to Twitter to post a Black Lives Matter graphic. Pro wrestling fans were very familiar with the graphic as it was in the form of the NWO logo, which was a very popular group back in the late 1990s.
Because of the Black Lives Matter Movement causing a lot of passion both sides, Foley got tons of responses from Twitter users. However, the former WWE Champion also received a message for Dave Bautista who showed a ton of respect to Foley for posting the graphic. Foley knew he was going to lose followers, but it didn't bother him one bit.
Foley retired from wrestling back in 2012 after starting his career in 1983. He has spent time in a number of promotions but is known for his work in WWE and WCW. In his WWE career, Foley was a three-time WWF Champion, a WWF Hardcore champion and an eight-time WWF Tag Team Champion. And of those eight times, three of them were with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Here's a look at fans reacting to Foley's post.
Seems like as good a day as any to lose some followers.#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/N9DFdFk15s— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) July 27, 2020
Lose followers gain love & respect. It’s a no brainer. You’re such a good man @RealMickFoley .. and you’re in good company. #onerace #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/b1e0SOlCPt— Person,Woman, Dave Bautista,Camera,TV (@DaveBautista) July 28, 2020
It’s so easy to trigger the racists. So many of them in the thread trying to defend their ideologies lmao— Daryl (@TFA_Daryl) July 28, 2020
#BlackLivesMatter I love this and thanks to Mick Foley for bringing this particular one to my attention. pic.twitter.com/efjmvfN18g— Sprinkle of Ginger (@TheGingerProxy) July 28, 2020
You still going by mick foley after all these years? https://t.co/fBh3j30WOy— the don (@skoopjones) July 28, 2020
I always loved MICK FOLEY !!! https://t.co/XHnOq76FHP— waldizzyworld (@waldizzyworld) July 28, 2020
Cactus Jack, Dude Love, Mankind, and Mick Foley are 4 of the best allies anyone could ask for. https://t.co/VjFnbAfrC2— Paul Laffin (@Laffinsays) July 28, 2020
HOW DO YOU NOT LOVE MICK FOLEY https://t.co/M1vkQonMAt— Dan || He/Him (@rotary_magic) July 28, 2020
friendship ended with undertaker ❌❌— romeo diablos (@romeodiablos) July 28, 2020
now mick foley is new best friend ✅✅ https://t.co/v40uWXcs4s
Mick Foley is a treasure. https://t.co/Nf31GuqZJt— Hunter (@Hunter_DJD) July 27, 2020
Hoodie is Available too— @GaleraColirias (@GaleraColirias) July 27, 2020
You didnt lose me as a fan or follower pic.twitter.com/peZjThulxp— EV3L D (@donnapl2) July 27, 2020
Not just followers. Potential future customers of your comedy shows, merchandise etc. Risky business Micker.— Da (@Justin1Woodruff) July 27, 2020
All Lives Matter, and to those who get all angry over my statement are clueless, because when I say "All" that includes Black people, but also more White people are killed by black people in England these days compared to White people killing Black people— Michael Poole (@VampireMike2004) July 27, 2020
Mick
Most people that don't bow down to the #BLM narrative also feel #BlackLiveMatter
They just question the narrative of "racist cops gunning down innocent black men"
The biggest problem in the black community isn't a few dozen shootings by cops, over multiple years
Cont -— Max Carnage (@BigeatersclubOR) July 27, 2020
Dude I’m not “huge” on the BLM movement (all lives matter to me, not just the blacks) but I’d definitely wear a NWO style BLM shirt. Awesome.— Austin Blair (@austinblair) July 28, 2020
🤷♂️🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/UIfDZRpY5P— B (@BobbyNoles74) July 27, 2020
Please do some research Mick— KizayFabe (@KizayFabe) July 27, 2020
The MOVEMENT is great!!! The ORGANIZATION is trash and I hate to see it even mentioned.— 🐺essentialis lupus🐺 (@cpenny81) July 27, 2020
Black lives do matter, but the language from BLM is a little problematic to say the least.
You won't lose me as a follower, but as a celebrity, I understand your inclination to avoid upsetting the masses.— The Nate-ture Boy (@NathanC493) July 28, 2020
Yes black lives do matter. But the organisation/movement behind #BlackLivesMatter is a hate group and I’d never support it or take a knee for it— Massimo (@Sam_PUFC) July 27, 2020