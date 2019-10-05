WWE: Edge Shuts Down Rumors of In-Ring Return

Friday afternoon, rumors circulated about WWE heavyweight champion Edge returning to in-ring competition. Fight Oracle reported on Twitter that the longtime wrestler had been cleared by doctors and that he was under contract with WWE. This news made wrestling fans excited, but Edge quickly put an end to the celebration.

The 45-year-old Canadian, whose real name is Adam Copeland, responded to the Fight Oracle with a very short and to the point message. “No I’m not and no I’m not,” Edge wrote on Twitter.

Edge last wrestled for WWE in a televised match at WrestleMania XXVII. In this April 2011 bout, he defeated Alberto Del Rio and retained the World Heavyweight Championship. He later announced his retirement from competition during the April 15 episode of SmackDown Live in 2011.

However, Edge made a surprise appearance during the SummerSlam pre-show in August 2019. He delivered a spear to Elias after multiple insults to his beloved Toronto, which brought about an eruption of applause from the crowd in attendance. Additionally, Edge’s move also kickstarted the belief that he could ultimately make a return to the ring even after suffering what was viewed to be a career-ending injury.

Despite calling it quits after being diagnosed with cervical spinal stenosis, Edge has since mentioned that he could physically return for one more bout. As he said during an episode of E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness, Edge believes his body could handle another match, but it would be reliant upon the WWE medical staff.

“To be perfectly honest, I think I could do a match tomorrow,” Edge said. “I might be blown up, but I’d be OK. It’s just from what I know with the WWE medical staff, they won’t allow. It is what it is, right?

“Just from the stuff I’ve experienced in the last eight years and the things I’ve done physically, it’s like ‘I could pull off one.’ I’m not saying I go back and do a year’s worth.”

According to these comments from August, it’s possible that the seven-time heavyweight champion could make his return to the ring. Obviously, receiving medical clearance is key, as is determining if Edge actually wants to make another appearance.

This outcome is entirely possible, but as of right now, he appears to be shutting those rumors down before they get out of hand.