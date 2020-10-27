WWE Reportedly Leaving the ThunderDome in Orlando, Moving to a New Venue in December

✖

The WWE ThunderDome will be leaving the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida next month. According to Orlando reporter Jon Alba, WWE's contract with the Amway Center runs through November 24. This means the final show at the venue will be Monday Night Raw on Nov. 23. WWE's next pay-per-view, Survivor Series, is set to take place on Nov. 22.

"The contract itself has not changed between #WWE and Amway Center," Alba wrote. "With the NBA looking to start its season in December, and the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears beginning play as well on approximately Dec. 11, this appears to be the end of ThunderDome's run in Orlando." WrestleVotes is reporting that WWE is looking for a new location for the ThunderDome and will leave the Amway Center by Dec. 1. The company was looking at arenas in North Carolina, Texas and Illinois.

"A newer arena is preferred as the weight of the ThunderDome won't work with older buildings," WrestleVotes stated. "Also, a major travel hub is needed as talent will be flying in and out each week. Not the easiest combination of things to find." Another thing about the new ThunderDome location is WWE will need to find a location where no teams are playing. And as Wrestling Inc. reported, a major travel hub city is required so talent and crew can have easy access to fly in and out each week. The ThunderDome at the Amway Center made its debut in August after WWE had their shows at the Performance Center for six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ThunderDome features virtual fans and the same WWE atmosphere seen in a normal arena with a packed crowd.

"As WWE takes residency at the world-class Amway Center, we have reimagined our live event experience for today’s environment," Brian Flinn, WWE Chief Marketing & Communications Officer said in a press release at the time. "In partnership with The Famous Group, we will virtually bring our fans back into the show and recreate the interactive in-arena atmosphere that has been a staple of WWE events for decades." Ultimately, the hope is to have live fans back very soon, but due to the circumstances still going in across the country, WWE likely will have to wait until sometime next year to welcome fans back to live shows.