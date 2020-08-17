Social Media Weighs in on WWE's 'ThunderDome' Experience at Amway Center

WWE will no longer have shows at the Performance Center. On Monday, the company announced that the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown, SummerSlam and all other WWE shows will be aired live at WWE ThunderDome, which is taking residency at the Amway Center in Orlando. Fans will not be allowed to attend WWE ThunderDome. But virtual fans will be featured.

"As WWE takes residency at the world-class Amway Center, we have reimagined our live event experience for today’s environment," Brian Flinn, WWE Chief Marketing & Communications Officer said in a press release. "In partnership with The Famous Group, we will virtually bring our fans back into the show and recreate the interactive in-arena atmosphere that has been a staple of WWE events for decades."

Originally, SummerSlam was set to take place at the TD Garden in Boston. However, WWE made the announcement last month that SummerSlam has been moved due to the COVID-19 pandemic. WWE has been having shows at the Performance Center since March. With the move to the Amway Center, WWE is one-step closer to resuming live shows with fans. Here's a look at what social media had to say about the WWE ThunderDome concept.