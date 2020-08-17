Social Media Weighs in on WWE's 'ThunderDome' Experience at Amway Center
WWE will no longer have shows at the Performance Center. On Monday, the company announced that the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown, SummerSlam and all other WWE shows will be aired live at WWE ThunderDome, which is taking residency at the Amway Center in Orlando. Fans will not be allowed to attend WWE ThunderDome. But virtual fans will be featured.
"As WWE takes residency at the world-class Amway Center, we have reimagined our live event experience for today’s environment," Brian Flinn, WWE Chief Marketing & Communications Officer said in a press release. "In partnership with The Famous Group, we will virtually bring our fans back into the show and recreate the interactive in-arena atmosphere that has been a staple of WWE events for decades."
Originally, SummerSlam was set to take place at the TD Garden in Boston. However, WWE made the announcement last month that SummerSlam has been moved due to the COVID-19 pandemic. WWE has been having shows at the Performance Center since March. With the move to the Amway Center, WWE is one-step closer to resuming live shows with fans. Here's a look at what social media had to say about the WWE ThunderDome concept.
Am I the only one that is excited that WWE is going live again & that they renamed the Amway Center #WWEThunderdome. pic.twitter.com/Y0SBsWRvOB— | Not @BeckyLynchWWE/#ParodyAccount| (@ARisenFireBlaze) August 17, 2020
Hope I can enter #WWEThunderdome this #SummerSlam week when registrations open tonight. 🙏 https://t.co/d9M1dhvOxl— Mr. Entertainment (@MrEnt92) August 17, 2020
prevnext
Fans on the Zoom call if Braun beats The Fiend #WWEThunderdome pic.twitter.com/qexntYSjge— Noah / Pats fan since Cam (@PrimeKorver26) August 17, 2020
WWE are currently building the set for #WWEThunderdome pic.twitter.com/CCUooASDtG— Wraddiction Wrestling (@WeWraddiction) August 17, 2020
@view_raw with the new #WWEThunderdome debuting Friday do you think #SmackDownOnFox finally does over 2.0m ? I do https://t.co/GtlaTikTaH— Jones143 (@MikeJ0nesssssss) August 17, 2020
prevnext
The #WWEThunderdome is gonna be lit, cannot wait to see the setup! @WWE @ositobear85 @CWrestlingUK @WrestlingDaze @NayeemUTD @WWE_CardBasics @FUNKYT0WN49 @Lazybug47 @muhilrash @network_waiting— Metal4ever24 (@Music4ever24) August 17, 2020
I expect the #WWEThunderdome site to crash for too many login— מתיא מאָנטואָראָ (@JeriCool94) August 17, 2020
Welcome to the #thunderdome #WWE #WWEThunderdome pic.twitter.com/OMzAr7a1ob— DoubleAA (@aaronjaysfan) August 17, 2020
prevnext
I am extremely interested to see the car crash that may be “virtual fan chants” that comes with this plan https://t.co/w5qoiYff2O— Pat DeFran (@SortaProjectPat) August 17, 2020
I don’t hate the name. Especially with it debut this Friday? I am excited to see what’s to come. Are you? #wwe #WWEThunderdome #ThunderDome https://t.co/Tj9M0OqUBq— ymrotS (@JSMStormy) August 17, 2020
First image that pop up in my head when #WWE mention #WWEThunderdome pic.twitter.com/Tle70Qqlzh— Clark Street Wrestling Podcast (@Clark_Wrestling) August 17, 2020
prevnext
Me: I’m gonna make so much noise when I’m on screen for #WWEThunderdome!! Loudest rowdiest fan!— Tom (@TQSherwood) August 17, 2020
Me during the actual show: pic.twitter.com/RSVBUq8lUk
With WWE moving to the Amway Arena aka #WWEThunderdome , a full arena provides a fantastic opportunity to bring back the #RawUnderground strippers with ample social distancing room!https://t.co/DqZFpQ3PNb— Toru Yano Fan Account (@ToruYanoFanAcct) August 17, 2020
me inside the #WWEThunderdome pic.twitter.com/pPDHN5UwaI— Teddi Turnbuckle (@TeddiTurnbuckle) August 17, 2020
prevnext
Well this should be interesting..... #WWERaw #SmackDown #WWEThunderdome https://t.co/6NbSmz72uI— Daniel Giza (@DanielGiza412) August 17, 2020
Last show in the PC tonight!
Feels like years ago Bayley Sasha Alexa & Nikki opened up the PC Era pic.twitter.com/5wBOYQds35— Laura (@RosePlanted_) August 17, 2020
I truly hope Dr. Evil designed the set for #WWEThunderdome... pic.twitter.com/UvuLbfH5dG— Joe(y) Harrison (@omgijh) August 17, 2020
prevnext
I’m WAY more interested in watching SD Live this week than I was a day ago. Can’t lie. #WWEThunderdome— Mark (@_MarkD_) August 17, 2020
I also have no doubt that @LoveTinaTurner’s #AuntieEntity would beat both @SashaBanksWWE and @itsBayleyWWE and become double champ 😂#WWEThunderdome #MadMaxThunderDome pic.twitter.com/yA2Davv6pQ— SLTDWrestling.com (@SLTDWrestling) August 17, 2020
Sounds cool but kinda scares me, wtf the whole arena lit up with #TheFiend atmosphere 😲 OMG#WWEThunderdome #WWE #WWERaw #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/7ecultO1N4— IronMeds335 (@IronMeds335) August 17, 2020
prev
Who else is gonna sign up for #WWEThunderdome Tonight ?— Destin Holland (@Destin1995) August 17, 2020