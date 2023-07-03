Ronda Rousey Reportedly Leaving WWE Soon

Ronda Rousey could be leaving WWE again. On Saturday, the former UFC star and her tag team partner Shayna Baszler lost their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship titles to Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan at Money in the Bank. Baszler turned on Rousey, which means the two will face each other down the road. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, the match will happen soon as Rousey has informed WWE she will be leaving.

"This was always, always, always the plan," Meltzer said, per Wrestling Observer. "It kept getting delayed and then Ronda got hurt and the thing was – and I don't know the date, and it might be SummerSlam, it might be a little bit after – the deal is that Ronda has a hard out. She gave a date, 'This is my last date.' Cause I remember talking to somebody there and it's like, 'I know they're going to do this, and I guess, make the big match for WrestleMania.' And it's like, 'No, her hard out is...' – they didn't give me the date but it's long before WrestleMania."

Meltzer went on to say that Rousey wanted to take on Baszler. "The whole tag team was to set up Ronda and Shayna doing a feud," he explained. "Ronda wanted to do this feud with Shayna, she got what she wanted. She's always wanted to do it because Shayna is the one who got her basically into pro wrestling."

Rousey, 36, returned to WWE last year after taking three years off. When Rousey returned, she defeated Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Backlash last year, only to lose the title to Morgan at Money in the Bank the following month. Rousey then regained the title at Extreme Rules but then lost it to Flair in December. In late February, Rosuey suffered a fractured radius but still competed at WrestleMania 39 in April. She and Baszler won the tag team titles on WWE Raw on May 29, and the duo would then unify the NXT Women's Tag Team title after defeating Alba Fry and Isla Dawn on WWE SmackDown last month.

Rosey first appeared in WWE as a competitor at WrestleMania 34 and would leave the company for the first time after WrestleMania 35. In her WWE career Rousey has won the SmackDown Women's title twice, the Raw Women's title once, the Women's Royal Rumble match last year and the Women's Tag Team Championship once.