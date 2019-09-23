WWE’s Lacey Evans Sets Record Straight on Calling Canada ‘Terrible’

WWE star Lacey Evans had to set the record straight about the incident where she was pulled over by a police officer and then saying Canada is “terrible” after getting a citation for speeding. On Saturday, Evans posted a video on Twitter on her encounter with an officer in Edmonton, Alberta. The southern belle gets angry with the officer for giving her the ticket and she even used the phrase “you know who I am?” The officer said no and she replied by calling him a “nasty” and then saying “Canada” is terrible.”

As of Monday, the video had 2.1 million views and over 20,000 people have commented. After noticing how much attention the video was getting, Evans responded to the video on Twitter and said the video was planned as WWE was promoting an event in Canada.

“As a prior law enforcement myself and a United States Marine, I do not condone agree with or promote disrespecting or making LEO’s jobs harder than they already are. The video was created by both parties to promoted the local live event taking place in the Edmonton area,” Evans wrote. As a sports entertainer, it’s my job to not only entertain but also set the proper example. So with that being said…I’m glad you all were entertained but if you ever try to honestly disrespect or put my brothers and sisters in blue in harm…I hope you get what you ask for.”

She signed the note as Sgt. Estrella, as Evans’ real name is Macey Estrella-Kadlec and she was a military police officer in the U.S. Marines. Evans talked about her upbringing to ESPNW in 2017 and she said being a pro wrestling was always a dream of hers despite the odds being against her.

“Every time I get in the ring, not only do I prove to my family and motivate them to never give up — because I’m not; I’m giving it everything I have — but to show the world, too. I want to reach out to something so much bigger than my family. I owe that to the world,” Evans said.

“I do come from a broken home. Statistically, I shouldn’t even be talking to you right now. But I refuse to let how I was raised dictate who I’m going to become. My motivation is to reach out to the world so they can see I’m the same person they are.

“I had nothing, I come from nothing, but I am something and I will continue to be something.”

Evans is now one of the top stars in the women’s division. Earlier this year, Evans faced Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship only to lose via submission.