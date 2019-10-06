WWE: Jeff Hardy Appears at North Carolina Concert in Wake of DWI Arrest

Late last week, WWE wrestler Jeff Hardy was arrested in Moore County, North Carolina, for driving while impaired. This brought up concerns about his status within WWE, as well as whether or not he needed to get some help. As it turns out, Hardy isn’t addressing these concerns at the moment. Instead, he spent Saturday night at a concert in North Carolina.

According to a post on his Instagram page, Hardy was making an appearance at the Carolina Uprising, a concert in Salisbury, North Carolina. As he said, there would be a lot of bands providing entertainment, as well as an opportunity to meet him.

Videos by PopCulture.com

To add further reasoning for why fans should make their way to North Carolina, Hardy also mentioned that he would be doing an acoustic set at the concert with the help of his guitar player.

View this post on Instagram Saw Jeff Hardy and shook his hand A post shared by michael (@02_dsm_3g) on Oct 5, 2019 at 9:06pm PDT

“This Saturday, Carolina Uprising in Salisbury, North Carolina,” Hardy said. “I know, I know. There’s gonna be a bunch of great bands there, and there’s going to be me and my guitar player doing an acoustic set Saturday night, and a Meet and Greet Saturday evening. Be there or be triangular.”

While footage of the concert hasn’t surfaced, there are many fans that have mentioned meeting Hardy at the Carolina Uprising and snapped photos.

For many, this appearance could be viewed as an odd choice considering that Hardy was recently making headlines for his legal problems, as well as the fact that he was performing at an event that presumably would have alcohol readily available.

Following news of his arrest last week, there were many wrestling fans that simply asked those in charge at WWE to step in and get Hardy some help. They did not want this story to end with a tragic accident involving alcohol and a vehicle.

Obviously, Hardy was released by WWE back in 2003 after refusing to go to rehab but the hope was that this time would be different, provided the wrestling league ultimately stepped in to take action.

So far, the WWE has been silent other than releasing a statement saying that Hardy is responsible for his own actions. This is likely to continue while Hardy goes about his daily life.