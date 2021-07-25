Jeff Hardy Tests Positive for COVID-19, Pulled From WWE Events

✖

Jeff Hardy has COVID-19, according to a venue he was to appear at on Monday, July 26. Hardy, 43, was to appear for a meet-and-greet at recordBar in Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday night following that night's WWE Raw taping at the T-Mobile Center. The bar told ticketholders that the WWE Superstar tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday morning, as our sister site ComicBook.com notes.

"We regret to inform you that the event with Jeff Hardy to take place on Monday July 26, 2021 at recordBar in Kansas City, MO will have to be postponed to a later date," the statement read. "Jeff Hardy just tested positive for covid this morning, and will have to quarantine for the next two weeks, and will not be participating in any live events for the next two weeks. For now, all tickets will be held to await a rescheduled date."

According to the official T-Mobile Center website, Hardy was not advertised to appear at the Raw event on Monday night. However, it was assumed that the former WWE and World Heavyweight Champion would appear on the show. He appeared at the Aug. 19 event to a roaring response, all while resurrecting his previous theme song, "No More Words" by Endeverafter. He surprisingly went over the debuting NXT Champion Karrion Kross, albeit with a pinfall victory using the ring ropes for leverage.

Kross is undefeated on NXT, so suffering a loss to a veteran like the Charismatic Enigma in his debut was a surprise to viewers. It was presumed by many that a program between the duo would commence in a way to kickstart a storyline for the young Superstar. However, with Hardy — also legendary for his tag team accomplishments with his brother Matt Hardy — out for two weeks, it is likely creative will have to find someone else for Kross to focus his wrath towards.

Hardy nor WWE have publicly confirmed his condition. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for more updates on his status as they're made available.